Where to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Tottenham and Chelsea face each otherin a Matchday 15 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

[Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea online in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 15 brings a thrilling London showdown between two Big Six rivals, Chelsea and Tottenham, in a matchup brimming with excitement and stakes. Chelsea, fresh off a victory over Southampton, have narrowed their gap to league leaders Liverpool but remain seven points behind, making every game crucial in their pursuit of the top.

Meanwhile, Tottenham come into this clash with a mix of potential and inconsistency, having stumbled against Bournemouth in their last outing. Despite their recent struggles, Spurs have proven capable of strong performances against formidable opponents, making this a dangerous matchup for the Blues, who can’t afford to underestimate their city rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Tottenham vs Chelsea match be played?

Tottenham will take on Chelsea this Sunday, December 8, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 15. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Advertisement

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham – IMAGO / Sportimage

Advertisement

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

see also Pep's Manchester City face surprising setback: Can they still win the Premier League?

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Tottenham and Chelsea the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.