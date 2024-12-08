Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Miami Dolphins play against New York Jets in a Week 14 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans nationwide can access full game details, including kickoff times and streaming options, to catch all the action.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

By Leonardo Herrera

Miami Dolphins will face off against New York Jets in a Week 14 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

[Watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets online in the USA on Fubo]

The Miami Dolphins‘ loss to the Green Bay Packers snapped their three-game winning streak, but their recent performances keep postseason hopes alive. With a 5-7 record, the Dolphins remain two wins shy of leveling their season and have a prime opportunity in Week 14.

They face the struggling New York Jets, who sit at 3-9 and are already out of playoff contention. For Miami, it’s a must-win game to stay in the hunt, while the Jets aim to salvage some pride and close their season on a high note.

Advertisement

When will the Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets match be played?

Miami Dolphins take on New York Jets the Week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, December 8, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
New York Jets running back Breece Hall – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New York Jets running back Breece Hall – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Jets News: Aaron Rodgers could face the Dolphins without two key teammates

see also

Jets News: Aaron Rodgers could face the Dolphins without two key teammates

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets in the USA

This NFL game between Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will be available for live streaming on FuboOther options: CBS.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning makes bold confession after winning the Big 10 Championship
College Football

NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning makes bold confession after winning the Big 10 Championship

NBA News: Clippers HC Tyronn Lue could lose two key players ahead of Kawhi Leonard's expected return
NBA

NBA News: Clippers HC Tyronn Lue could lose two key players ahead of Kawhi Leonard's expected return

Where to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Better Collective Logo