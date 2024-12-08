Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Miami Dolphins will face off against New York Jets in a Week 14 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

[Watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets online in the USA on Fubo]

The Miami Dolphins‘ loss to the Green Bay Packers snapped their three-game winning streak, but their recent performances keep postseason hopes alive. With a 5-7 record, the Dolphins remain two wins shy of leveling their season and have a prime opportunity in Week 14.

They face the struggling New York Jets, who sit at 3-9 and are already out of playoff contention. For Miami, it’s a must-win game to stay in the hunt, while the Jets aim to salvage some pride and close their season on a high note.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets match be played?

Miami Dolphins take on New York Jets the Week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, December 8, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

New York Jets running back Breece Hall – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

see also Jets News: Aaron Rodgers could face the Dolphins without two key teammates

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets in the USA

This NFL game between Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Other options: CBS.