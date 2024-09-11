NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes something clear about Joe Burrow, Bengals to Chiefs teammates

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shared some thoughts on Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals ahead of Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to play yet another challenging opponent early in the year. Shortly after taking down Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL season opener, Patrick Mahomes and company will welcome Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to Arrowhead in Week 2.

And while all eyes will be on both quarterbacks, the reigning Super Bowl champions head into this clash as strong favorites following the Bengals‘ weak start to the season. However, that’s exactly why Mahomes made it clear to his teammates this won’t be an easy game.

“Obviously, they didn’t have the first week that they wanted to, so they’re going to even be more hungry to go out there and try to get a win,” Mahomes said of the Bengals in an appearance on Audacy’s 96.5 The Fan, via Heavy.com. “It’s going to take our best football, and we know that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Mahomes led the Chiefs to a hard-fought win over the Ravens in the first week of the 2024 NFL season, Burrow’s Bengals were upset by the New England Patriots at home.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs meet on the field after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Cincinnati’s shocking loss against a team that is rebuilding after Bill Belichick’s departure has cast doubt on its title aspirations, but Mahomes isn’t taking anything for granted. At the end of the day, the Chiefs star knows how dangerous Burrow and company could be.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs" Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on Dak Prescott"s record deal with Cowboys

Burrow’s dominant record playing with Bengals against Mahomes’ Chiefs

Even though the Week 1 loss may make them look weaker, the Bengals always mean a challenging fixture for the Chiefs. And Burrow, in particular, has repeatedly been a thorn in Mahomes’ side.

Advertisement

Let’s keep in mind the 2020 first overall pick is the only quarterback apart from Tom Brady who beat Mahomes in a playoff game. That came in the 2022 AFC Championship Game, in which Cincinnati beat Kansas City 27-24 to reach Super Bowl LVI.

see also NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid issues important warning for Patrick Mahomes" new protector

Earlier that season, Burrow also outplayed Mahomes for a Week 17 victory. The tables turned in the 2023 AFC Championship Game, with the Chiefs beating the Bengals 23-20 en route to Super Bowl LVII.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, Burrow is 3-1 against Mahomes since entering the NFL in 2020. Therefore, even if the Bengals head into Sunday’s match in a weaker spot, the Chiefs quarterback knows they shouldn’t underestimate Cincinnati.