NFL News: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes something clear to Andy Reid after Rashee Rice's injury

Patrick Mahomes' recent comments on the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receivers in the 2024 NFL season will likely bring relief to head coach Andy Reid.

Patrick Mahomes #15, quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs, walked off the field with Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, after the 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Patrick Mahomes #15, quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs, walked off the field with Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, after the 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

The 4-0 record may not reflect the challenges the 2024 NFL season has brought for the Kansas City Chiefs. With Rashee Rice‘s injury last time out, the list of missing weapons for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes has further increased.

With Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco already on the sidelines, Rice’s absence creates an even bigger hole in the Chiefs’ offense. Coming off an impressive rookie campaign, the second-year wideout became Mahomes‘ primary weapon in 2024.

Therefore, many wonder how the two-time defending Super Bowl champions will respond to this setback. Fortunately for Reid, his quarterback looks quite confident on what the Chiefs‘ current wideouts can bring to the table.

We have a lot of intelligent receivers in the room right now,” Mahomes told reporters on Thursday, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. Needless to say, this should be a huge relief to the head coach.

Andy Reid Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Not only did the quarterback let Reid know there’s no need to make a move, but Mahomes also guaranteed the coach he took note of his comments. Only a few days ago, Reid seemed to ask the Chiefs star to try and get involved as many wideouts as possible during Rice’s absence.

Andy Reid wants Mahomes to use all the Chiefs WRs

With Rice expected to miss significant time, many immediately turned their attention to rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who made a great impression early in the 2024 NFL season.

Besides, since Rice shone in his rookie year, it wasn’t hard for fans to expect Worthy to step up in this situation. However, Reid made it clear to Mahomes he doesn’t want the Chiefs to depend only on the Texas product.

We have guys here that have experience of playing in a game, so I mean, it’s not that he’s the only one, [and] doesn’t have to be the only one,” Reid said of Worthy. “We’ve got a good group of guys there that we can utilize. We normally spread the ball around, and that’s what we’ll continue to strive to do.“

Besides Worthy, Reid believes Mahomes can rely on experienced wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore. The team also counts on seasoned WRs Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman, who caught the game-winning TD in Super Bowl LVIII in February.

Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

