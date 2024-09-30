Trending topics:
nfl

NFL Rumors: Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes revealing comments on possible trade to help Patrick Mahomes

With Rashee Rice injured, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the possibility of making a trade to help Patrick Mahomes in the 2024 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

The Kansas City Chiefs may be undefeated through the first four weeks of the 2024 NFL season, but Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes face challenging circumstances with Rashee Rice joining a list of injured players.

On Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs quarterback was involved in a confusing play that ended up with his primary weapon on a stretcher. After throwing an interception, Mahomes injured his teammate by accidentally tackling Rice.

This leaves the Chiefs without another key player in the offense, as the team had already suffered major blows with injuries to Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco. Therefore, many wonder whether this situation will force Kansas City to search for a replacement in the market.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Reid made it clear to Mahomes and the Chiefs he already has plenty of confidence in the team’s current wideouts. However, the coach didn’t rule out making a trade to help the quarterback.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts with Travis Kelce #87 after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts with Travis Kelce #87 after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Depending on who the guy is. That’s the reality of the situation. If he’s got experience in the offense, then it’s not too bad,” Reid said, via Sports Illustrated. “But it takes somebody a little bit of time to get himself involved and get the terminology down. It’s a lot easier now than it is during training camp when they have to learn a gazillion plays. Here, they just have the game week to learn. Getting on the same page with the quarterback and the timing, all that, that’s a bigger issue normally.”

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes has clear message for Chiefs teammates after Rashee Rice\&#039;s serious injury

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes has clear message for Chiefs teammates after Rashee Rice"s serious injury

Andy Reid believes Chiefs will miss Rice for a long time

Reid couldn’t tell for how long Rice is expected to be on the sidelines. The wideout will continue undergoing tests to see the extent of his injury, but the Chiefs already know he’ll be out for Week 5. And Mahomes will probably miss Rice for longer.

Advertisement

As far as Rashee’s injury goes, we’re still testing him on things here,” Reid said. “So I don’t have a definite for you right now, but we will get it to you. He’s not going to be available, obviously, this week. So we’re going to make sure we get all of the tests that need to be done, done, and then we’ll let you know on that.”

NFL News: Matt Nagy reveals how Travis Kelce helped Andy Reid, Chiefs find Patrick Mahomes\&#039; new weapon

see also

NFL News: Matt Nagy reveals how Travis Kelce helped Andy Reid, Chiefs find Patrick Mahomes" new weapon

Potential targets for Reid, Chiefs to replace Rice and help Mahomes

NFL insider James Palmer reported Rice may have suffered a torn ACL, an injury that would end his season after only four weeks. In the event the Chiefs decide to search for a replacement, these could be some potential targets:

Advertisement
  • Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns)
  • Demarcus Robinson (Los Angeles Rams)
  • Kadarius Toney (Cleveland Browns)
  • Michael Tomas (free agent)
  • Julio Jones (free agent)

Reid knows what is like to make midseason trades with the Chiefs. In 2022, the team made a move to acquire WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants, and only a year later, it brought back Mecole Hardman from the New York Jets. Both went on to catch few but key passes from Mahomes to win Super Bowl rings, but we’ll have to wait and see whether Rice’s injury is serious enough to make Kansas City take a similar route in 2024.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian makes something clear on coaching Arch Manning
College Football

NCAAF News: Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian makes something clear on coaching Arch Manning

NFL News: Bills QB Josh Allen makes something clear after tough loss against Ravens
NFL

NFL News: Bills QB Josh Allen makes something clear after tough loss against Ravens

Al Hilal coach gets candid about Neymar’s form as star returns to training
Soccer

Al Hilal coach gets candid about Neymar’s form as star returns to training

Jalen Hurts sends a four-word message to Nick Sirianni about the Eagles
NFL

Jalen Hurts sends a four-word message to Nick Sirianni about the Eagles

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo