The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL, but they will be short-handed on the SNF clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. Find out who are the weapons that QB Patrick Mahomes will not have.

The NFL has a steady contender in Kansas City since Andy Reid was hired. That, of course, took yet another level when they drafted Patrick Mahomes. This season showed that as long as the Chiefs have that QB-head coach duo they will remain competitive.

That’s why the recent news may not alter the plans that much for them. Especially taking into account what happened in the offseason. Kansas City got rid of current receiving yards leader Tyreek Hill, in a trade that sent the WR to the Miami Dolphins.

Although Mahomes still found a way to be successful when throwing the ball. He currently ranks first in passing yards with 2.936. Those 326.2 yards he averages per game go along with 25 passing touchdowns. They should be fine, but it’s still worth mentioning he won’t have two very utilized weapons this Sunday.

Who are the WRs that Mahomes will not have vs the Chargers?

The latest addition to that unfortunate list is JuJu Smith-Schuster. His status was up in the air, but in the end it was confirmed what most thought it was going to happen given the hit he took against the Jaguars. In that win over Jacksonville the offseason acquisition received a very hard hit to the head.

He was immediately taken out of the game based on how he reacted after the play. This Friday Smith-Schuster was finally ruled out of the AFC West divisional game since he is still in the concussion protocol. But he is not going to be the only WR missing for Mahomes in the SNF clash with the Chargers.

Mecole Hardman is the other offensive player that will be out for the Chiefs. His case was clearer because he was moved to the IR earlier in the week, so he will actually miss at least four weeks. That means Marquez Valdes-Scantling, newly acquired Kadarius Toney, and rookie Skyy Moore should get more targets.