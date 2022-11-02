Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has recently explained what he hates about playing the New England Patriots, and it's not the comparisons with Rob Gronkowski.

The New England Patriots have become the most dominant team of this century, winning more Super Bowls than any other franchise. While that success made them a team no one wanted to face, it also made them a lot of enemies.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, for instance, were admired by millions but hated by those who suffered them during the Patriots' glorious years. Though those days are over in Foxborough, some still hate to play the Patriots.

And it's not just fans. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently revealed what he hates about playing the Patriots, and it's not the comparisons with Gronk nor the team itself.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce says he hates facing the Patriots and their fans

“I’m not sure if it’s mutual, but I absolutely hate playing the Patriots," Travis Kelce said on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason. "I’m not mad at the fake Gronk stuff, I'm mad at them calling out my mom in the stands.

“Your momma jokes are cool, just when you say them to me, not my mom. Like when mom’s leaving the stadium, she’s getting heckled, you know, that’s just [expletive] low blows, man. A lot of people say they go into New England and just get a bad taste in their mouth about Patriots fans.”

That's certainly not a nice experience for any player, but of course, it doesn't mean that all Patriots fans behave like that. Either way, Kelce is probably relieved that he won't be visiting New England this year - at least in the regular season.