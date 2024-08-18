NFL News: Coach Robert Saleh's decision on Aaron Rodgers' participation in the Jets' final preseason game

One of the most anticipated returns of the NFL season is undoubtedly that of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, with one preseason game still to be played, HC Robert Saleh has yet to confirm whether the former Packers star will participate in that matchup.

The Jets couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year. In this preseason, Saleh’s squad has emerged victorious in their first two games: a 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders and a 15-12 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

However, the star player of this franchise remains sidelined. Coach Robert Saleh has yet to give Aaron Rodgers any playing time, unlike his backups Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley, who have seen action.

The 40-year-old veteran quarterback suffered an Achilles tendon rupture in Week 1 of the previous season. The former Green Bay Packers star managed to play only a few snaps before the severe injury and its confirmation sidelined him from the field ever since.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The final preseason game before Week 1 of the NFL season is set for Saturday, August 24, at MetLife Stadium against the city rival, the Giants. Coach Saleh has yet to comment on whether Rodgers will be in the lineup for this matchup.

What does HC Saleh think about Rodgers’ presence in the game against the Giants?

Following the decisive victory over the Carolina Panthers, the big question on the minds of media and fans alike is whether Aaron Rodgers will see any action in the final preseason game against the Giants.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN on X (formerly Twitter), Saleh reportedly wouldn’t provide an answer, leaving Rodgers’ participation in question and shrouded in uncertainty.

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Last preseason game for Jets

Before Week 1 kicks off, there’s one more preseason game to be played. The Jets will face the Giants in the city clash at MetLife Stadium. After that, everything will be set for the start of a new NFL season.

On September 9, the Jets will travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. It’s expected that QB Aaron Rodgers will start for the New York team in that matchup.