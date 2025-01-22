Mike Tomlin once again failed in his attempt to win a second Super Bowl with the Steelers during the 2024 season. Following the high expectations surrounding the team with the arrival of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the head coach admitted to his players that he has no words to explain what happened. The emotional final speech of the year was captured on camera in the latest episode of Hard Knocks.

“I’m not going to pretend to be eloquent and have words for what we’re doing right now. I don’t. I never ever prepare for failure to be quite honest with you. It’s a waste of time. I know it hurts. It hurts for me. I assume it hurts for you. When I fail, I expect it to hurt. I’m ok with that component of it, but, it can’t hurt too long because then it jeopardizes what lies ahead.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone eight years without winning a playoff game, and at the moment, they don’t seem to be anywhere near the level of AFC contenders like the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs, or the Buffalo Bills.

What is the future of Mike Tomlin with Steelers?

Mike Tomlin confirmed that he will be the head coach of the Steelers for the upcoming season and, in that final speech to his players, admitted that he will not give up on pursuing a Super Bowl victory despite the bitter ending with the elimination against the Ravens.

“I love what I do. I’m a competitor. That’s who I am. I’m comfortable with that. As painful as this failure is, I love this game. I love this business at this level. I do. I absolutely love it even when it’s miserable. In terms of this journey coming to a screeching halt, I don’t have the words. I don’t.”

