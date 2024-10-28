During Week 8, Anthony Richardson asked the Indianapolis Colts to sit out for a play against the Houston Texans, situation not very well taken by a team's legend.

Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season posed a major challenge for Anthony Richardson. Unfortunately, he seemed unprepared, as he unexpectedly asked the Indianapolis Colts to bench him against the Texans.

Sitting in second place in the AFC South wasn’t what the Colts expected. With Anthony Richardson’s return, the team hoped for a strong start to the campaign, but things have fallen short.

In Week 8, the Colts faced the Houston Texans in a tough divisional clash. Their longtime rivals took the win, with Richardson still recovering from an injury that had sidelined him for three games this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colts legend criticizes Richardson for sitting out vs. Texans

Anthony Richardson is seen as the Colts’ future. It seems Indianapolis made a wise choice selecting him at No. 4 last year, but injuries have limited his ability to fully display his talent.

see also NFL News: Anthony Richardson sends message to Colts fans after being booed

This season, Richardson suffered another injury that kept him out for a few weeks. Though he recovered quickly from his oblique issue, he may still not be entirely ready.

Advertisement

In Week 8, the Colts faced the Texans in a divisional battle. In the third quarter, Richardson chose to sit out for a play due to feeling “tired,” a decision that hasn’t sat well with the team’s fans.

Advertisement

Pat McAfee, legendary former kicker for the Colts, was among Richardson’s critics. Now an ESPN analyst, McAfee expressed his surprise at Richardson’s choice, believing it shouldn’t have been permitted.

Advertisement

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I had never seen an NFL QB tap out while still being healthy until watching Anthony Richardson,” McAfee said on X. “The QB is your franchise. The message it sends is loud and influential.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Colts start Anthony Richardson in Week 9?

Currently, there’s uncertainty surrounding Richardson. While a talented quarterback, his health issues may be a concern, especially after the Texans game.

see also NFL News: Colts QB Joe Flacco gets real after facing Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts face a key matchup against the Vikings in Week 9. Despite the incident with Houston, Richardson is expected to start against Minnesota.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE