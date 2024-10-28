Trending topics:
NFL News: Colts legend slams Anthony Richardson for asking to be benched vs. Texans

During Week 8, Anthony Richardson asked the Indianapolis Colts to sit out for a play against the Houston Texans, situation not very well taken by a team's legend.

Anthony Richardson, quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts
© Tim Warner/Getty ImagesAnthony Richardson, quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts

By Fernando Franco Puga

Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season posed a major challenge for Anthony Richardson. Unfortunately, he seemed unprepared, as he unexpectedly asked the Indianapolis Colts to bench him against the Texans.

Sitting in second place in the AFC South wasn’t what the Colts expected. With Anthony Richardson’s return, the team hoped for a strong start to the campaign, but things have fallen short.

In Week 8, the Colts faced the Houston Texans in a tough divisional clash. Their longtime rivals took the win, with Richardson still recovering from an injury that had sidelined him for three games this season.

Colts legend criticizes Richardson for sitting out vs. Texans

Anthony Richardson is seen as the Colts’ future. It seems Indianapolis made a wise choice selecting him at No. 4 last year, but injuries have limited his ability to fully display his talent.

This season, Richardson suffered another injury that kept him out for a few weeks. Though he recovered quickly from his oblique issue, he may still not be entirely ready.

In Week 8, the Colts faced the Texans in a divisional battle. In the third quarter, Richardson chose to sit out for a play due to feeling “tired,” a decision that hasn’t sat well with the team’s fans.

Pat McAfee, legendary former kicker for the Colts, was among Richardson’s critics. Now an ESPN analyst, McAfee expressed his surprise at Richardson’s choice, believing it shouldn’t have been permitted.

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

I had never seen an NFL QB tap out while still being healthy until watching Anthony Richardson,” McAfee said on X. “The QB is your franchise. The message it sends is loud and influential.”

Will the Colts start Anthony Richardson in Week 9?

Currently, there’s uncertainty surrounding Richardson. While a talented quarterback, his health issues may be a concern, especially after the Texans game.

The Colts face a key matchup against the Vikings in Week 9. Despite the incident with Houston, Richardson is expected to start against Minnesota.

Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

