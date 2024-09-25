NFL News: Commanders HC Dan Quinn makes something clear about rookie QB Jayden Daniels

Trending topics:
In a strong start to the NFL season for rookie Jayden Daniels, head coach Dan Quinn addressed the buzz surrounding the Washington Commanders quarterback.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on against the New York Jets in the first half of the preseason game against at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
By Matías Persuh

As Week 3 of the NFL wraps up, the Washington Commanders are generating excitement with a promising 2-1 record and impressive performances from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. In light of this, head coach Dan Quinn spoke about the phenomenon surrounding the former LSU standout.

The commanding 38-33 victory of the Commanders over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night has heightened optimism among fans and the entire franchise. However, Quinn prefers to take a measured approach, urging everyone not to burden his star quarterback with past ghosts.

In an interview with John Keim of ESPN.com, the coach was emphatic: “I definitely understand our fan base has been waiting for the franchise QB, but I also don’t want Jayden feeling any ghosts, making sure he understands there’s only one name on the back of that jersey and that’s for him,”

Daniels’ emergence in Washington has sparked hopes that the Commanders may finally have a franchise quarterback for the long term. Despite this excitement, many prefer to exercise caution and respect the players’ development throughout the season.

Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn head coach of the Washington Commanders looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

“I don’t want to compare him to anybody but him because he’s still growing… and quite honestly, I can’t wait to see who he’s becoming. He had a remarkable game, and I was really, really proud of him,” Quinn concluded.

The Commanders and their surprising season start

The 2023-24 season for the Washington Commanders was utterly disappointing, not just due to their overall performance but also because they finished with a dismal 4-13 record.

However, this season, Dan Quinn’s squad has made a complete turnaround and is emerging as serious contenders for the NFC East title, despite facing tough rivals like the Eagles and the Cowboys.

With solid victories over the Giants and Bengals, Jayden Daniels is gradually transforming the Commanders into contenders this year in the NFL.

What’s next for Dan Quinn’s team?

  • vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 4
  • vs Cleveland Browns, Week 5
  • vs Baltimore Ravens, Week 6
  • vs Carolina Panthers, Week 7
  • vs Chicago Bears, Week 8
Matías Persuh

