Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Commissioner Roger Goodell makes strong statement on league's controversial player fines

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out an emphatic statement on the league's player and franchise fines for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL looks on prior to the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England.
© Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesRoger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL looks on prior to the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England.

By Ignacio Cairola

Every Saturday, the NFL imparts fines and penalties for controversial and unsportsmanlike actions to players of the league’s teams. In recent weeks, these measures have been a source of controversy due to the reasons for the penalties and the names penalized. In this context, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a strong statement regarding the topic.

Many of the fines are in response to excessive celebrations, as well as aggression or unnecessary roughness between players from different teams. Some fines are even levied against franchises. In other cases, the fines are imposed for plays that are not so clear to the common eye of fans and analysts.

“It’s a long-standing policy and we’re going to enforce it,” Goodell said emphatically about the NFL’s fines. “I think Troy (Vincent, the league’s executive vice president) had a direct conversation with the union about that last week. We’re going to pursue that approach. We don’t think it’s appropriate under the circumstances, and we think it sends the wrong message. So we’re going to continue to do that,” the National Football League commissioner sentenced.

Advertisement

Many of the fines are subject to appeal and are the focus of commentary from fans, who often disagree with the penalties. In the case of the 2024 season, a major cause of financial penalties is player celebrations, which are often interpreted as excessive or directed at rivals.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Fines for points celebrations

One of the big controversies in the league has to do with touchdown or victory celebrations. For example, players like New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr have been fined for celebrating by doing a dance after scoring a touchdown.

NFL imposes heavy fine on Andy Reid&#039;s Chiefs player, Patrick Mahomes&#039; teammate

see also

NFL imposes heavy fine on Andy Reid's Chiefs player, Patrick Mahomes' teammate

In the first four weeks combined, there have been eight penalties and fines for celebrations, and two more in Week 5. Penalties have ranged from $6,000 to more than $14,000, as in Carr’s case in Week 2.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Former Mets star shares thoughts on Mark Vientos after Game 2 NLCS victory over Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Former Mets star shares thoughts on Mark Vientos after Game 2 NLCS victory over Dodgers

NCAAF News: Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm makes something clear about playing in the SEC
College Football

NCAAF News: Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm makes something clear about playing in the SEC

MLB News: Yankees star Aaron Judge reveals what frustrated him about a teammate against Guardians
MLB

MLB News: Yankees star Aaron Judge reveals what frustrated him about a teammate against Guardians

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts to Juan Soto's Gold Glove nomination after ALCS Game 2
MLB

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts to Juan Soto's Gold Glove nomination after ALCS Game 2

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo