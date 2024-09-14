NFL imposes severe fines on Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders after Davante Adams' teammates actions

Trending topics:
The NFL published the fines for various players of Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders after participating in unsportsmanlike actions in the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Getty ImagesInterim head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Ignacio Cairola

The National Football League released the sanctions it imposed on Antonio Pierce’s Las Vegas Raiders after some unsportsmanlike conducts in the 22-10 defeat over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. The biggest fine was for an action by a teammates of star Davante Adams.

Fines were levied on four Raiders players who were involved in fights against the Chargers. They include Marcus Epps ($11,817), Maxx Crosby ($11,255), Christian Wilkins ($11,255) and Jack Jones ($5,472). The curious thing is that Jones was sent off, but apparently it wasn’t enough to increase his fine.

Head coach Pierce will have to polish the attitude of his players in the regular season, as several of them were involved in misconduct and if that behavior continues, the fines will not be long in coming for the teammates of Davante Adams’ star.

Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer also received an $11,255 fine for being involved in the big fourth-quarter brawl after which he was ejected. As is customary, the NFL does not usually explain the allocation of the lifting number of the fines, but some players may appeal them.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up watching Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers during a 22-10 loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Apparently it was a first week of the 2024 NFL with intensity. It’s somewhat imaginable considering it’s the resumption of the regular season after a long hiatus, but in the case of the Raiders and Chargers the level of focus on the game was diverted to generate a brawl.

Las Vegas Raiders upcoming games

The Raiders are looking to bounce back after the loss to the Chargers in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft and will have significant challenges ahead of them.

  • Week 2 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Baltimore Ravens – 09/15
  • Week 3 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers – 09/22
  • Week 4 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns – 09/29

Los Angeles Chargers upcoming games

The Chargers are looking to continue their winning streak in the nascent 2024 NFL season and have a tough stretch of games.

  • Week 2 – Los Angeles Chargers vs Carolina Panthers – 09/15
  • Week 3 – Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers – 09/22
  • Week 4 – Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs – 09/29
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

