NFL imposes severe fines on Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders after Davante Adams' teammates actions

The National Football League released the sanctions it imposed on Antonio Pierce’s Las Vegas Raiders after some unsportsmanlike conducts in the 22-10 defeat over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. The biggest fine was for an action by a teammates of star Davante Adams.

Fines were levied on four Raiders players who were involved in fights against the Chargers. They include Marcus Epps ($11,817), Maxx Crosby ($11,255), Christian Wilkins ($11,255) and Jack Jones ($5,472). The curious thing is that Jones was sent off, but apparently it wasn’t enough to increase his fine.

Head coach Pierce will have to polish the attitude of his players in the regular season, as several of them were involved in misconduct and if that behavior continues, the fines will not be long in coming for the teammates of Davante Adams’ star.

Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer also received an $11,255 fine for being involved in the big fourth-quarter brawl after which he was ejected. As is customary, the NFL does not usually explain the allocation of the lifting number of the fines, but some players may appeal them.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up watching Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers during a 22-10 loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Apparently it was a first week of the 2024 NFL with intensity. It’s somewhat imaginable considering it’s the resumption of the regular season after a long hiatus, but in the case of the Raiders and Chargers the level of focus on the game was diverted to generate a brawl.

Las Vegas Raiders upcoming games

The Raiders are looking to bounce back after the loss to the Chargers in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft and will have significant challenges ahead of them.

Week 2 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Baltimore Ravens – 09/15

Week 3 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers – 09/22

Week 4 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns – 09/29

Los Angeles Chargers upcoming games

The Chargers are looking to continue their winning streak in the nascent 2024 NFL season and have a tough stretch of games.

