NFL issues severe fines to Mike Tomlin's Steelers, Russell Wilson's teammates for controversial actions

The NFL has announced severe fines for two of Russell Wilson's teammates for a controversial action during head coach Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Week 5 NFL loss to the Dallas Cowboys left more than just a bad score in its wake. Head coach Mike Tomlin had a complicated week, in part because of a controversial situation that earned two of quarterback Russell Wilson‘s teammates a hefty fine.

On a team that is beginning to resolve the starting QB dilemma between Wilson and Fields for the starting quarterback job, two players important to Tomlin were involved in the fines that the NFL releases each Saturday afternoon due to controversial actions and unsportsmanlike or violent conduct.

The two Russell Wilson teammates fined heavily by the NFL are none other than George Pickens and Beanie Bishop Jr. Pickens was fined $10,230 for unnecessary roughness for grabbing Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis by the helmet and throwing him to the ground. The Steelers wide receiver’s surprising reaction was much talked about during the week.

Bishop, meanwhile, was fined $4,463 for not wearing a face mask before the game. Not only were the Steelers players penalized, but the NFL also sanctioned two members of the Cowboys roster. First, Lewis must pay $11,255 for taunting Pickens, while safety Donovan Wilson was hit for the same amount for a hit on the Steelers wide receiver.

George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Lewis’ comment on Pickens’ aggression

Jourdan Lewis made a strong statement about the controversial incident with George Pickens. He also talked about calling the Steelers player “weak”. “Honestly, I shouldn’t have said that. It was an emotional game. There was some chatter on the field. One thing led to another. He had a moment, I had a moment. It was too much, I shouldn’t have said it,” said Lewis.

George Pickens’ performance in the 2024 NFL

Pickens was in the spotlight this week for his part in the controversial unsportsmanlike conduct against Lewis. This season, the receiver has 23 receptions for 310 yards and no touchdowns in five games for the Steelers, who are 3-2 after two straight losses. In the loss to the Cowboys, the 23-year-old was held to 26 yards on three receptions.