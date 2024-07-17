After a tumultuous end to their season, capped off by a playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys once again came up short. As a result, the spotlight has once again turned to Dak Prescott, raising questions about whether he is truly an elite quarterback capable of leading the team to a Super Bowl championship.

The future of the Cowboys franchise quarterback remains uncertain, as he is in the final year of his contract with no clear path to renewal. In light of this, a Cowboys legend has come to Prescott’s defense, publicly criticizing owner Jerry Jones over the ongoing contract situation.

Charles Haley, the former Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys from the 1990s, declared: “(Jones) kept back loading everything, so now he’s screwed.” said Haley, via the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. “You know his bill came due, and he doesn’t have the money to be able to do that. And so what he’s going to have to do is, he’s going to have to find another way around the salary cap or push a lot of older guys salary cap way back and then you don’t know whether these guys are going to play one year or two years and then all of it comes due again.”

He also suggested the possibility of trading him to another team: “Trade Dak, just put him up for a trade, guess what, every team in the league will be after him. Dak is a winner, Dak is a great person, a great leader.”

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys hangs in the balance as he enters the final year of his contract, with no signs of a new deal on the horizon. While Prescott enjoys the support of key Cowboys stars, owner Jerry Jones has yet to show any commitment to securing his long-term future with the team.

Dak Prescott’s performance as a QB

Selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Dak Prescott has posted solid numbers as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. However, a series of injuries have kept him off the field for extended periods, and his goal of reaching a Super Bowl has remained elusive.

Over the course of his career, Dak Prescott has racked up over 29,000 passing yards and thrown 74 interceptions. Despite consistently showing promise and delivering solid performances, various challenges have prevented him from achieving the ultimate goal in the NFL: a Super Bowl championship.