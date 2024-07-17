Patrick Mahomes is out of the debate. However, the rest of this Top 10 has sparked a massive controversy in the NFL.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, there’s no question that Patrick Mahomes became the best quarterback in the NFL by leading the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories in five seasons.

It’s a remarkable achievement which could have epic proportions if the Chiefs manage to win a third consecutive ring. However, that’s not going to be easy with many quarterbacks trying to dethrone Andy Reid’s team.

The big question is who can emerge as a true contender. Joe Burrow is back with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dak Prescott put MVP numbers with the Dallas Cowboys, Jordan Love is Aaron Rodgers’ heir for the Green Bay Packers and there are other stars on the radar like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Who are the Top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL?

ESPN just revealed a very interesting survey among coaches, executives and scouts to determine who are currently the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Of course, Patrick Mahomes is No.1, but, the rest of the list is full of surprises.

1.- Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs). 2.- Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals). 3.- Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills). 4.- Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens). 5.- Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams). 6.- Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers). 7.- CJ Stroud (Houston Texans). 8.- Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets). 9.- Jared Goff (Detroit Lions). 10.- Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys).

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL?

Patrick Mahomes is definitely in a different category after winning three Super Bowls. However, although he is recovering from an Achilles injury, Aaron Rodgers’ accolades are way superior than the names from No.2 to No.7.

Dak Prescott is another interesting example. Last season, before the start of the playoffs, he was a leading candidate to claim MVP over Lamar Jackson. Dak is at the bottom of this Top 10.

Many experts and fans have pointed out that Justin Herbert doesn’t deserve the No.6 spot considering he hasn’t led the Chargers to the promised land and is constantly dealing with injuries. Matthew Stafford has also raised many questions as a Top 10 quarterback before the star of the 2024 season.