NFL News: Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis sends strong message on confrontation with Steelers' George Pickens

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis sent a surprising message about his confrontation with George Pickens during the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

By Ignacio Cairola

Dallas Cowboys defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-17 in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL, in a game that was vibrant in terms of the play and atmosphere on the field. At the end of the game, wide receiver George Pickens grabbed Jourdan Lewis by the helmet and threw him to the ground in an act of frustration and anger after the loss.

The action continued with Lewis arguing and berating Pickens for the action. As the two teams went to the locker room, the Cowboys cornerback called “weak” to the Steelers wide receiver, who was criticized for his action in the days that followed. Lewis also told reporters covering the game that the Steelers should look for a new wide receiver because Pickens was not good enough. However, hours after the confrontation between the two players, tempers did not escalate further and the situation calmed down considerably.

Lewis’ surprising message about confrontation with Pickens

“Honestly, I shouldn’t have said that. It was an emotional game. There was some chatter on the field. One thing led to another. He had a moment, I had a moment. It was too much, I shouldn’t have said it,” Lewis surprisingly declared to reporters on Wednesday, showing regret for the controversial situation. The phrase was striking because it’s not common to see someone emphatically lament in this way after a strong discussion.

George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers

George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The controversial moment of Lewis talking about Pickens on Sunday’s game had quickly gone viral on social media. Among other users, it was captured by journalist Bobby Belt on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Pickens and Lewis’ performance in Cowboys-Steelers game

Steelers wide receiver Pickens did not perform as expected in the game against the Cowboys, catching the ball three times for 26 yards with no touchdowns. It was a production that fit well with his final reaction. On Lewis’ side, the backup cornerback for the Dallas franchise did not have a stellar performance, recording just one tackle in the game.

