NBA News: LeBron James humbled by hard lesson, reveals Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton

Even LeBron James, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, has faced challenging moments on his path to the top. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton recently shed light on one of those humbling experiences in James’ career.

LeBron James’ legacy as one of basketball’s all-time greats is well established, with over two decades of dominance in the NBA. His professional career speaks for itself, but even he has had to earn his place through sacrifice and hard work, as Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton revealed recently.

Speaking with The Athletic, Haliburton reflected on his time with Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and how LeBron’s own journey provided valuable perspective. Though Tyrese saw limited playing time in Paris—averaging just 2.7 points in three of Team USA’s six games—he expressed gratitude for the lessons learned, especially from veterans.

“Everybody has had to pay their dues at some point,” Haliburton said. “I had a lot of conversations with (LeBron James), (Dwyane) Wade and (Carmelo Anthony) out there. Those guys all played in the 2004 Olympics and didn’t really get to play a ton or as much as they wanted to. They kind of got a little taste of being benched.”

Reflecting on the experience, Haliburton said, “I’m not bigger than any one group, and I’m not too proud to check my ego at the door for a bigger goal. We won a gold medal, and I get to tell my kids that I was a part of one of the greatest teams ever assembled.”

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball during the second quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 23, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

LeBron’s 2004 Olympic Struggles

Like Haliburton, LeBron James represented the United States at an early stage in his career. However, his Olympic debut at the Athens 2004 Games didn’t go as planned, resulting in one of Team USA’s most disappointing performances.

That 2004 squad, featuring NBA stars like Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, and Tim Duncan alongside young talents such as LeBron, Wade, and Anthony, suffered three losses during the tournament. Team USA fell to Argentina in the semifinals and had to settle for a bronze medal, a stunning blow for a team with such high expectations.

LeBron’s redemption

LeBron James later admitted he was frustrated with his role in Athens, feeling he hadn’t been given “a fair opportunity to play.” However, he would get his redemption just four years later as part of the team that captured gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. James would go on to win two more gold medals—one at London 2012 and another at Paris 2024—cementing his place in Olympic history.