NFL Rumors: The Steelers player Mike Tomlin could surrender to trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams

Reports indicate that head coach Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers would have selected an ideal key figure to trade to the Las Vegas Raiders for Davante Adams.

The novel of Davante Adams‘ trade request to the Las Vegas Raiders shook the last days of the 2024 NFL season, catching the attention of the Pittsburgh Steelers and particularly of head coach Mike Tomlin. The interest in the wide receiver is concrete and in the last few hours they would have started the negotiations.

It emerged last week that the Steelers are preparing an aggressive offer for Adams, accommodating the need of the Raiders, who are asking for a second-round pick and a big name in exchange for the former Green Bay Packers player.

At the same time, Adams, who continues to deal with a hamstring injury, is waiting for a compelling offer to leave the Raiders. In the midst of all the rumors, the Steelers are positioned as the franchise most serious about signing him.

The key player the Steelers have reportedly chosen to trade for Davante Adams

The information provided by NFL insider Dan Graziano of NFL Network is that the key player Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade with the Raiders for Adams is none other than wide receiver George Pickens, according to the suggestion of outside observers.

George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers

With Pickens and Adams sharing the same field position and each having a frayed relationship with their teams, the stakes are high. In the case of the Steelers wide receiver, he was at the center of criticism after an unsportsmanlike conduct in the Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys when he grabbed Jourdan Lewis’ helmet and threw him to the ground.

Initially, there was speculation that Adams might join the Steelers and share a roster spot with Pickens, competing for the receiver position against Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson. However, after three seasons in Pittsburgh, the former Georgia Bulldog would have a chance to move on. In the event of a trade, the Raiders would bring in last season’s leader in yards per reception.

George Pickens’ performance in the 2024 NFL

Pickens completed 23 receptions for 310 yards and no touchdowns in five games this season for the Steelers, who are 3-2 after suffering a two-game losing streak. In the loss to the Cowboys, the 23-year-old totaled just 26 yards on three receptions.