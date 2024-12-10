NFL News: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes something clear about Mike McCarthy’s future next season

The Dallas Cowboys‘ season in the NFL has undoubtedly not gone as expected by many at the start. Poor performances, serious injuries, and various issues have led the franchise to its current difficult situation, where many are questioning the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. Following the loss to the Bengals, Jerry Jones spoke with the press and made something clear regarding the matter.

The painful loss to Cincinnati in a new edition of MNF exposed several flaws on the field. Because of this, and the current negative record the Cowboys are facing, many started to wonder what will become of their head coach for the upcoming season.

Jerry Jones is an authoritative voice on the matter, and it was he who, after the team’s eighth loss of the season, spoke with the press and made his stance on head coach Mike McCarthy clear.

“Well, let me just say this quickly, and Mike is an outstanding coach,” Jones told reporters. “He has an outstanding record. He’s got great experience. A lot of what he’s about, some of the benefits that we’re having out there, we’re gaining from the type of coach that he is. And so there’s an old adage: When you start thinking about any coaches, you better give it a good look, because he’s one of the most outstanding. I think he just passed [Bill] Parcells in this won-loss percentage.”

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy looks on from the sideline during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons on November 3rd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Currently, the Cowboys have a record of five wins and eight losses, sitting in third place in the NFC East. This division is dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles, while their closest rivals are the Washington Commanders.

Troy Aikman trusts McCarthy’s experience

Mike McCarthy‘s future as head coach of the Cowboys next season remains uncertain. At one point, Jerry Jones made it clear that an extension would not be forthcoming, however, the decision has yet to be confirmed, leaving the possibility for the HC staying with the franchise still very much on the table.

In a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman expressed his desire for the former Packers head coach to start the 2025 season at the helm of the team.

“Short of Bill Belichick, I don’t know who you’re going to bring in that has a better resume,” Aikman said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I just feel that for a team that I really do not think is that far away. . . . I like the way this team is playing right now, even without their franchise quarterback.

“I sense that it’s a team that really believes in Mike McCarthy. I feel the locker room wants him back. I think he’s a really good football coach. I believe Jerry Jones thinks he’s a really good football coach, too. . . . As we stand and talk right now, I expect Mike McCarthy to be back in 2025.”

Troy Aikman talks with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

What’s left for the Cowboys as they approach the end of the season?

With the main goal of securing four straight victories to ultimately earn a Wild Card spot, the Dallas Cowboys face a series of tough matchups that will determine the fate of the franchise this season.

On December 15th, the Cowboys will travel to Carolina to face the Panthers in a must-win matchup. A week later, they will host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.

The penultimate game will take place on December 29th in Philadelphia, in a crucial divisional matchup against the Eagles, while their regular-season finale will be at home once again, this time against the Washington Commanders.

