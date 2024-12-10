Jerry Jones confirms Mike McCarthy, Cowboys lose another player for rest of 2024 NFL season

Dak Prescott’s injury is a precedent that does not provide a good memory for the Dallas Cowboys, as the star quarterback is out for the 2024 NFL season after injuring his hamstring in Week 9. Owner Jerry Jones confirmed the bad news for head coach Mike McCarthy, who will lose another key player for the remainder of the current campaign.

Losing a starting player at this point in the league should be painful for a team like the McCarthy‘s Cowboys, which was built to make it to the Super Bowl. However, the season has been disappointing and Dallas has one and a half feet out of the postseason after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys player who will miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season is none other than DeMarvion Overshown, who will undergo surgery on his right knee. The Dallas franchise linebacker suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament. “I can’t tell you how much I feel for him. It’s very sad,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan about Overshown’s situation.

As soon as Monday night’s game ended, Jones had said Overshown’s knee injury was “very concerning,” so Tuesday’s diagnosis was along those lines, as confirmed by the Cowboys owner, who also said he doesn’t know if the player will be back on the field in 2025.

DeMarvion Overshown #13 of the Dallas Cowboys is assisted off the field after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 09, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Overshown’s performance for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL season

Overshown missed his rookie season with a torn ACL. He played in every game for the Cowboys this season. In his 12 starts he has accumulated 90 tackles, five catches, one interception returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered.

Micah Parsons shocked by Overshown’s injury

“He doesn’t deserve it, he really doesn’t deserve it. I understand what he’s going through and I’m there to support him physically and mentally. It’s a great challenge. He’s very talented. he was having a great year, I really don’t think it’s fair,” Micah Parsons said of the injury to Overshown, who will miss the rest of the season.