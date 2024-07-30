The Dallas Cowboys are now putting all the pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott as they negotiate a contract extension beyond the 2024 NFL season.

Dak Prescott entering the 2024 NFL season on an expiring contract is one of the biggest storylines around the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. With other quarterbacks getting paid, fans are growing impatient as this situation continues to remain unclear.

But it looks like the Cowboys‘ strategy is to put all the responsibility of getting a deal done on Prescott. Team executive vice president and son of owner Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones says Dallas is waiting a response from the quarterback.

“Right now the ball is in (Dak’s) court and we’re waiting to hear from them. They understand that the ball is in their court,” Jones said about contract talks with Prescott, via San Antonio’s Sports Star.

The 31-year-old has so far spent his entire career with America’s Team, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The chances of seeing Prescott elsewhere in 2025 look real, but Jones believes Dak will remain a Cowboy.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023.

“We think in terms of being real positive that we’re gonna get this (contract) done. We don’t picture Dak in another uniform at all,” Stephen Jones said. “We do believe that the worm is gonna turn and he’s gonna win a championship for us.“

The other contract apart from Prescott that worries Dallas

When we said Prescott’s situation is one of, and not the biggest storyline in Dallas this summer, it’s because the Cowboys also have to take care of CeeDee Lamb’s expiring deal.

While he said Prescott has yet to give feedback on the Cowboys’ latest offer, Stephen Jones said contract talks with Lamb are heating up as well. Needless to say, the wide receiver is just as important as the quarterback for the franchise’s aspirations.

“We keep having multiple exchanges with CeeDee. He actually sent us something late (Sunday). We continue to grind away on it. I would characterize both negotiations as very cordial and upbeat. We’re optimistic we’ll continue to work toward getting something done,” Jones said.