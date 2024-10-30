NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott recovers key teammate before clash against Falcons

In the lead-up to a crucial game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, are set to regain a key player on their defense following an injury.

Week 9 of the NFL could be decisive for the Dallas Cowboys. In a crucial matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Mike McCarthy‘s squad may have one of their last chances to get back on track. On a positive note, the team led by Dak Prescott is set to regain a key player on their defense.

Ahead of a crucial matchup that could definitively shape the direction of Jerry Jones‘s team, good news arrived with the confirmation of the return of one of their most important cornerbacks, who had been sidelined for several weeks due to injury.

The player in question is none other than All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz via his X (formerly Twitter) account, has been activated off the injury report and will be available once again for head coach McCarthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Source: The #Cowboys are activating All Pro CB DaRon Bland off IR, as the ballhawk is prepared to make his 2024 debut. A huge return for the Dallas defense,” Schultz stated via @Schultz_Report .

DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

DaRon Bland’s injury

Cornerback DaRon Bland has yet to make his official debut this season, and there’s no doubt the team has felt his absence. But what specific reason has kept the All-Pro from seeing any playing time for the Cowboys?

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Russell Wilson after win vs Giants

Prior to the start of the season, the player, who was drafted by Dallas in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft, suffered a serious foot injury that required surgery, resulting in his absence for eight weeks.

Advertisement

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported at the time through his social media: “DaRon Bland will undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his foot and is out six to eight weeks.”

DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys intercepts a pass intended for Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The upcoming games for the Cowboys where Bland could play:

With the confirmation of CB Bland’s return to the active roster, here are the upcoming games for the Dallas Cowboys as they aim to get back on track this season:

vs Atlanta Falcons, November 3rd

vs Philadelphia Eagles, November 10th

vs Houston Texans, November 18th

vs Washington Commanders, November 24th

vs New York Giants, November 28th