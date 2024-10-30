Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott recovers key teammate before clash against Falcons

In the lead-up to a crucial game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, are set to regain a key player on their defense following an injury.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while warming up before a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesDak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while warming up before a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

By Matías Persuh

Week 9 of the NFL could be decisive for the Dallas Cowboys. In a crucial matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Mike McCarthy‘s squad may have one of their last chances to get back on track. On a positive note, the team led by Dak Prescott is set to regain a key player on their defense.

Ahead of a crucial matchup that could definitively shape the direction of Jerry Jones‘s team, good news arrived with the confirmation of the return of one of their most important cornerbacks, who had been sidelined for several weeks due to injury.

The player in question is none other than All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz via his X (formerly Twitter) account, has been activated off the injury report and will be available once again for head coach McCarthy.

Advertisement

“Source: The #Cowboys are activating All Pro CB DaRon Bland off IR, as the ballhawk is prepared to make his 2024 debut. A huge return for the Dallas defense,” Schultz stated via @Schultz_Report .

DaRon Bland

DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

DaRon Bland’s injury

Cornerback DaRon Bland has yet to make his official debut this season, and there’s no doubt the team has felt his absence. But what specific reason has kept the All-Pro from seeing any playing time for the Cowboys?

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Russell Wilson after win vs Giants

see also

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Russell Wilson after win vs Giants

Prior to the start of the season, the player, who was drafted by Dallas in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft, suffered a serious foot injury that required surgery, resulting in his absence for eight weeks.

Advertisement

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported at the time through his social media: “DaRon Bland will undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his foot and is out six to eight weeks.”

DaRon Bland

DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys intercepts a pass intended for Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

The upcoming games for the Cowboys where Bland could play:

With the confirmation of CB Bland’s return to the active roster, here are the upcoming games for the Dallas Cowboys as they aim to get back on track this season:

  • vs Atlanta Falcons, November 3rd
  • vs Philadelphia Eagles, November 10th
  • vs Houston Texans, November 18th
  • vs Washington Commanders, November 24th
  • vs New York Giants, November 28th
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

ALSO READ

NBA News: Warriors coach Steve Kerr shares reasons for moving Jonathan Kuminga to bench vs. Pelicans
NBA

NBA News: Warriors coach Steve Kerr shares reasons for moving Jonathan Kuminga to bench vs. Pelicans

NCAAF News: LSU HC Brian Kelly throws defense under the bus in revealing admission
College Football

NCAAF News: LSU HC Brian Kelly throws defense under the bus in revealing admission

49ers to get key player back ahead of Christian McCaffrey’s return
NFL

49ers to get key player back ahead of Christian McCaffrey’s return

Lakers News: LeBron James' son Bronny gets strong warning about NBA G League
NBA

Lakers News: LeBron James' son Bronny gets strong warning about NBA G League

Better Collective Logo