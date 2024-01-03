The Dallas Cowboys have finally discovered the star receiver they sought. CeeDee Lamb has emerged as an exceptional weapon for Dak Prescott, and the quarterback knows the key to the wideout’s success.

In 2020, the Cowboys aimed to fortify their offense by securing one of the NFL Draft’s premier wide receivers. CeeDee Lamb was chosen as the 17th overall pick, a decision that proved to be the perfect move for Dallas.

Initially not projected as the team’s WR1, Lamb has now firmly secured that position. Undoubtedly one of the league’s elite receivers, he’s on track to etch his name in the historical tapestry of the Lone Star as an iconic player.

Dak Prescott names the player behind CeeDee Lamb’s success

CeeDee Lamb has positioned himself as one of the best wide receivers in the entire league. The former Oklahoma player is now a key player of the Cowboys’ offense, being a crucial partner for Dak Prescott.

In recent years, the Cowboys boasted impressive receivers like Dez Bryant and Amari Cooper. Now, Lamb is poised to succeed them, yet his improvement might not have been as pronounced without the influence of one player: Brandin Cooks.

Cooks joined the Cowboys this year to add depth to their wide receivers room. The 30-year-old has had a decent career, and now he’s working as the WR2 for Dak Prescott.

According to the quarterback, Cooks holds a pivotal role within the team, serving not only as a valuable player but also as an exemplary teammate for Lamb. Prescott has lauded both receivers, acknowledging Brandin’s exceptional mentorship for the budding young wideout.

“That’s who he’s been from the time he’s shown up,” Prescott said of Cooks. “Throughout the year, he’s really showing CeeDee how to prepare, how to get better and to not be satisfied with any point.

“That’s who Brandin is … Mr. Consistent. He’s consistent in his attitude each and every day, consistent in his work ethic, consistent in taking care of his body. All of that translates to him making plays on the field when the time is needed and making big-time catches.”

This season, Lamb has dazzled everyone with his exceptional performances. The former 17th overall pick shattered the Cowboys’ single-season records for most receptions and receiving yards, amassing an impressive 122 catches and 1,651 yards, surpassing Michael Irvin’s previous records.

What is CeeDee Lamb’s contract with the Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb is currently in his fourth year in the NFL. The Cowboys have exercised the fifth-year option in his contract, ensuring his presence with the team for the 2024 season before he enters free agency.

However, the prevailing expectation is that Lamb won’t reach free agency. His outstanding performance this year has persuaded the Cowboys to give him a contract extension, which is anticipated to be finalized before the beginning of the upcoming campaign.