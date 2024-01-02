NFL News: Cowboys help Dak Prescott by signing a new player for the playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys have secured their spot in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The team wants to succeed and win the Vince Lombardi trophy, so they have signed a new player to bolster Dak Prescott’s offense.

It has been a remarkable season for the Cowboys. After several campaigns of striving for success, it now seems like they have built the ultimate roster to contend for the Super Bowl, especially with the offense delivering a remarkable performance.

Dak Prescott is having a great season. The team has already secured a spot in the playoffs, but theit main goal is to end the campaign playing the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Now, they’ve brought in a new player to assist them in their quest.

Cowboys sign a new offensive lineman to protect Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys need to win against the Washington Commanders in Week 18 to secure the NFC East title. They have had a remarkable 2023 season, and finishing with a victory is also crucial for the playoffs.

A potential victory against the Commanders would position the Cowboys as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. This would grant them home advantage in the Wild Card round and, if successful, in the Divisional round. Whether they contend for the conference title in Dallas will depend on the 49ers as well.

The Cowboys are hopeful that their playoff run will end in Las Vegas to play the Super Bowl. Even though they have built a very competitive roster, they have now signed a new player to help them in their path to the Super Bowl.

According to NFL Media reports, the Cowboys have signed La’el Collins ahead of their Week 18 matchup against Washington. The offensive lineman was added to their practice squad after a successful workout on Tuesday morning.

Collins reunites with the Cowboys after starting 71 games for Dallas. The former LSU player served primarily as right tackle and some games as left guard from 2015 to 2021. He was released in the offseason of 2022.

The offensive lineman spent the 2022 season playing for the Bengals, but was released earlier this campaign. Collins’ addition arrives after left guard Tyler Smith tore his plantar fascia in Week 17, so it is expected that he’ll start int hat position for the postseason.

NFL Media reported that Collins had also visited the Bills earlier this week, but his meeting with the Cowboys proved beneficial for both parties. With the experienced lineman in front of him, Dak Prescott will have more protection and feel safer in the pocket.

When was the last time the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl?

It’s been quite a while since the Dallas Cowboys last won the Super Bowl. The Lone Star squad has clinched the Vince Lombardi trophy five times, but it’s been 27 years since their last triumph in the NFL.

In 1996, the Cowboys secured victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX. The NFC East squad claimed the title with a final score of 27-17, and it was cornerback Larry Brown who earned the distinction of being named the game’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).