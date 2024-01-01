The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win their first Super Bowl in 28 years. Currently, Dak Prescott has silenced his critics with a record of 11-5 and will be the biggest threat for the San Francisco 49ers and other teams such as the Eagles and the Lions.

However, the big question surrounding the Cowboys is if they could win a road game in the playoffs. That’s why, when they entered the most challenging stage of the schedule, thousands of fans were wondering if Dallas were ready to be a championship caliber franchise.

In the end, the Dallas Cowboys survived one of the toughest stretches in the NFL facing the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia, the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins and the Lions.

After a huge and controversial victory over the Detroit last Saturday, their chances of having home-field advantage went up thanks to a lot of help from other teams in the NFC.

Dallas Cowboys could win the NFC East

In the biggest surprise of Week 17, the Philadelphia Eagles lost at home against the Arizona Cardinals (35-31) and fell to a record of 11-5. Thanks to this result, Nick Sirianni and his players opened the door for the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC East.

Now, the Cowboys hold the tiebreaker over the Eagles thanks to their conference record. Philadelphia have a 7-4 record against NFC opponents, while Dallas now stand at 8-3 in such matchups.

As a result, in practical terms, the Dallas Cowboys just need to beat the Washington Commanders in Week 18 to win the division and clinch the No.2 seed. The home-field advantage dream seems, once again, within reach thanks to Saturday’s win against Detroit.

Who will have home-field advantage in the NFC?

The San Francisco 49ers have a record of 12-4 and have already clinched the No. 1 seed and a bye week. The Dallas Cowboys are No. 2 with a record of 11-5, followed by the Detroit Lions at No. 3 (11-5). Despite a record of 8-8, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the No. 4 seed as division leaders.

That implies that, if Dak Prescott avoids a massive downfall at Washington, the Cowboys (11-5) will have to play the wild card round at home against the worst seeded team in the NFC. After that, their path would likely take them to host Detroit and then travel to San Francisco for the NFC Championship Game.

The numbers don’t lie about the impact the Cowboys felt with Philadelphia’s loss against Arizona. In 2023, Dallas have a record of 8-0 at home and 3-5 on the road. Undoubtedly, their chances of winning the Super Bowl depend on AT&T Stadium, although anything is possible in the NFL.