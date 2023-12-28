The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win their first Super Bowl in 28 years. Dak Prescott has silenced his critics with a great season and could be a big threat for the San Francisco 49ers and the Eagles in the playoffs.

However, the Cowboys have lost in consecutive weeks against the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins and that’s why the doubts came back about beating teams with a winning record.

The Dallas Cowboys have already clinched a playoff berth in the NFL and will finish the season facing the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders. They have to conquer the NFC East to avoid the challenge of going on the road.

Now, with just two weeks remaining, Dak Prescott might get one of the biggest contract extensions in history. This means that Jerry Jones is all-in with his franchise quarterback.

Report: Dak Prescott might get a massive contract with Cowboys

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, Dak Prescott will get a huge contract extension after the 2023 season with the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback is only 30-years old and could lock one of the biggest deals in history.

“He is gonna get between $55 million and $60 million. Now, we’ve already seen Joe Burrow getting that 55 number. Dak Prescott has an opportunity to reset it. I think the floor is around 55. Remember, both sides are highly motivated and don’t forget he has a no trade and no tag clause. He has all the leverage. There is no question that both, Dak and Dallas, want to get that thing done.”

If this becomes true in the offseason, Dak Prescott could become the highest paid player in the NFL. Of course, Jerry Jones is totally convinced the quarterback is the key to reach the Super Bowl after having a MVP caliber season.

How long is the contract of Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys?

In 2021, Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys. That’s why, if Jerry Jones doesn’t pay him soon, the quarterback could become a free agent after the 2024 season.