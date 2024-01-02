The Dallas Cowboys were barely able to keep their home winning streak alive. NFL pundits and fans believe they should’ve lost and blame the referees for a late-game blunder that cost the Detroit Lions a game-winning two-point conversion.

Both parties have gone back and forth ever since, with the referees standing by their decision and Lions HC Dan Campbell admitting that they made a mistake. Whatever the case, the Cowboys still won.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean they’re satisfied by any means. If anything, star defender Micah Parsons knows they cannot afford to put themselves in a position to lose a game like that.

Cowboys Can’t Put Themselves In That Position

“I don’t even feel like we should have been in that position,” Parsons said of the failed two-point conversion. “How much we put into two-minute, how we pride ourselves on getting stops in the game, it’s definitely some things we got to fix. That’s something we’ve got to look at.”

Parsons states that he doesn’t know why the team hasn’t been able to live up to its defensive potential this season, vowing to get better and figure things out before it’s too late:

“For me, it’s frustrating,” he admitted. “I don’t know what’s going on. I know everybody sees what I’m facing and dealing with but we’ve got to look at it and get better from it because to be a championship team, we’ve got to get them kind of stops.”

The Defense Is Close But Not Perfect

Despite the criticism, the Penn State product is still confident in his team’s ability to get the job done. Per Parsons, it’ll all go down to effort and wanting it more than anybody else:

“I think we’re close,” Parsons said. “I think we’re really, really, really freakin’ close but there is always room to get better. We’re not perfect, we’re not the most amazing, other teams probably got better lineups but at the end of the day, it’s all about heart and dedication and what you put into it.”

The Cowboys still have a chance to win the NFC East Division and shouldn’t find much trouble getting past the Washington Commanders in the season finale, but the defense needs to step up if they want to go the distance in the playoffs.