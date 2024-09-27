NFL News: Cowboys rookie Tyler Guyton issues strong message to the NFL after TNF Week 4 showdown

The Dallas Cowboys finally secured another win in the 2023 NFL season, a welcome relief for the team after suffering a home defeat last week. However, not everything went smoothly during the Thursday Night Football game in Week 4. Controversial calls by the referees provided an opening for Tyler Guyton to deliver a pointed critique of the league.
Cowboys rookie Tyler Guyton clearly didn't like what he saw from the officiating tonight. As he walked off the field he said to our cameras "the NFL needs better refs! Please!"
Developing story…