NFL News: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb breaks silence on miss vs Lamar Jackson's Ravens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gave a strong self-criticism of his performance against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 3.

CeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesCeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys

By Ignacio Cairola

CeeDee Lamb‘s performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to Lamar Jackson‘s Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 3 was less than stellar. The wide receiver made mistakes and had a poor attitude off the field, prompting him to take a hard look at his own level of self-criticism.

All-Pro Lamb hadn’t spoken to reporters on Sunday after the loss, but decided to step in front of the microphones on the Cowboys‘ short week ahead of their game on Thursday night. Among other things, the 25-year-old spoke about the play in which he dropped a pass and lost a loose ball, leading to a heated argument with teammate Dak Prescott.

“I played a part in that loss. A big part, honestly,” Lamb said, breaking the silence. “I expect a lot from myself, more than anybody could put on me. I failed myself and obviously failed the team in terms of being an important player,” the wide receiver added.

While Prescott did not speak to the media about what happened with Lamb, the Cowboys wide receiver did set the record straight. “Our relationship, if anything, has strengthened. I have the utmost respect for him. I look at him as a brother,” he said.

CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

CeeDee Lamb’s stats against the Baltimore Ravens

CeeDee Lamb completed four receptions for 67 yards against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens, but his game will be remembered for the fumble and subsequent argument with Dak Prescott. The wide receiver has 13 receptions so far in the 2024 NFL season.

Cowboys News: Mike McCarthy sends message to Prescott, Lamb after slow start

see also

Cowboys News: Mike McCarthy sends message to Prescott, Lamb after slow start

What’s next for the Lamb’s Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys open Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season when they take on the New York Giants in an interdivisional match on Thursday Night Football. After a poor start to the campaign, CeeDee Lamb’s side will be looking for their third win to secure a 2-2 record and move up the NFC East standings.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

