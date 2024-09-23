Following a poor start to the 2024 NFL season, Mike McCarthy has delivered a strong message to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys’ key stars, addressing the concerning early struggles.

The Dallas Cowboys have not had a great start to the 2024 NFL season. For that reason, HC Mike McCarthy has spoken up and sent a strong message to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb regarding this concerning moment.

It has not been the season the Cowboys anticipated during the offseason. The team has started the campaign with a 1-2 record, managing to defeat the Browns, but suffering consecutive home losses to the Saints and the Ravens.

According to reports, Mike McCarthy could be on the hot seat following this poor start. For that reason, the head coach has addressed the team, particularly Prescott and Lamb, about the issues facing the club early in the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike McCarthy sends strong message to the Cowboys after poor start

The 2024 NFL season has not been what Cowboys fans expected. Despite boasting a roster full of stars, the NFC East club has dropped two games, with underwhelming performances from both the offense and defense.

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

During the offseason, the team awarded lucrative contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. All eyes are on them, but they have struggled to create a strong connection this year, which is becoming a significant problem for the team.

Advertisement

Even though Dallas started the season with a road win against the Browns, they were crushed in Week 2 by the Saints, 44-19. In Week 3, the Ravens stifled the Cowboys’ offense, securing a 28-25 victory.

Advertisement

In three games, CeeDee Lamb has registered just 13 receptions for 218 yards and one touchdown. Prescott, meanwhile, has performed decently but remains far below expectations. Both players are under scrutiny as the team struggles.

Advertisement

Following this poor start, Mike McCarthy has stepped in to address his players. The head coach remains confident this is just a bump in the road, noting the effort that Prescott, Lamb, and others have been putting in during practice.

Dak Prescott, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, signed a new contract this offseason

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think, especially in a game like today, the most important thing is to look straight in the mirror,” McCarthy said about Lamb’s performance vs. the Ravens. “We put a lot into this game. We put a lot into it every week. Our practice — sometimes your preparation is really good and you don’t play as well as you would like, and there’s times when your preparation is not very good and you play better than you thought. I think clearly this week our preparation was pretty much in line with the way we played. This group works hard. They do. I truly love the locker room. They’ve got a ton of fight, but we’re going through some growing pains. So, we need to continue to grow. Get ready for this game in New York.”

Will Mike McCarthy be fired from the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy’s tenure with the Dallas Cowboys has been underwhelming. The head coach has yet to find success in the playoffs, and this slow start to the 2024 season isn’t helping his case.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones sends warning to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Ravens

However, Jerry Jones, the team’s owner, is known for sticking with head coaches for extended periods. He values continuity at the position, so it seems likely McCarthy will at least finish out this campaign with the Cowboys.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Cowboys win the NFC east this year? Will the Cowboys win the NFC east this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE