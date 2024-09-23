Jerry Jones sent a special message to players and coaches after the Dallas Cowboys lost against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jerry Jones was excited just two weeks ago after the Dallas Cowboys won the opener against the Cleveland Browns. Everything was going smoothly following those two big contract extension for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

However, in a span of just seven days, everything started to fall apart for America’s Team. The New Orleans Saints crushed them 44-19 and the Baltimore Ravens got a 28-25 victory. Both losses at Arlington.

Now, with one of the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL, the Super Bowl seems like an almost impossible goal. Even in this scenario, Jones believes there is still hope for a turnaround.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

As it’s been a tradition, Jerry Jones faced reporters after another big loss against the Baltimore Ravens. The owner thinks that the best lesson can be found on those 19 points in the fourth quarter which almost produced an incredible comeback. In the end, these two defeats are an early warning to avoid a debacle.

“We couldn’t get out of our own way. It’s just a reminder of what this game is about. They can take some of what they showed at the end of that game and we could forward with that. That’s at least some taste end up in your mouth. We’re sad obviously for our fans. Lost two in a row here at home.”

What’s the Cowboys record at home?

Jerry Jones also talked about an impressive contrast for the Dallas Cowboys. They had a 16-game winning streak at home and now they’ve lost two in a row playing at Arlington. Three matchups if we include the playoffs.

“Well, I’m not gonna close the stadium if you’re asking about that, at all. But seriously, those hurt, those really hurt. I hate it. I’m so proud of every fan in every seat. Everybody that’s not in a seat watching on television at home. But I hate it.”

