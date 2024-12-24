Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga makes his feelings clear to Steve Kerr about being benched

Jonathan Kuminga’s journey with the Golden State Warriors has been anything but smooth. Just when it seemed he had solidified a spot in the starting lineup, head coach Steve Kerr moved him back to the bench during the team’s recent 111-105 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Despite the demotion, Kuminga delivered a standout performance, leading all scorers with 26 points while also contributing eight rebounds and four assists.

A few weeks ago, Kerr announced that Kuminga would join the starting lineup to maximize his potential. The young forward took over the spot previously held by veteran Draymond Green. However, his stint as a starter was short-lived. After just six games in the starting role, Kuminga returned to the bench for the past three contests.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, opened up about his feelings on the constant changes to his role. “Sometimes I start, sometimes I don’t start. Don’t really affect me,” Kuminga shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kerr explained the decision to leave Kuminga on the bench following a 143-133 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, citing the need for a stronger defensive presence. Draymond Green reclaimed his role as the starting power forward alongside Kevon Looney at center.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Chase Center. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“[At] this point in my career, I can’t put my head down and not go out there and play hard or try to be effective,” he continued. “I just go out there and do my job because I can’t even worry about things like that. The more you worry about things like that, the more you fail.”

Advertisement

see also Warriors star Stephen Curry makes bold admission after loss to Pacers in the NBA

Kuminga says other players would quit basketball in his place

The 22-year-old forward emphasized his mental resilience, stating that many players wouldn’t handle his situation as well. “I’m used to it. From where I come from, you always got to be mentally tough,” Kuminga said. “A lot of people that are playing… If they were in my shoes, they’d quit basketball.

Advertisement

“They’d need a therapist,” he added. “They’d go through a lot of mental situations. But that thing don’t affect me. As long as I go out here every day and just play, be with my teammates, [they] keep encouraging me to be who I am every day.”

Kerr praises Kuminga’s growth despite bench role

Although Kuminga has shifted to a bench role, Steve Kerr expressed his admiration for the forward’s performance against the Pacers. “This is the JK we want,” Kerr said after the game. “Spent a lot of time in the paint, took care of the ball. Had a couple really nice passes. Found Buddy [Hield] for 3 on a beautiful play and really attacked.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kerr also highlighted Kuminga’s overall progress. “This is a great example of how JK needs to play,” he continued. “I’m really proud of him for coming out, playing that way. … He’s getting better, and it’s fun to watch his development.”