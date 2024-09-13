NFL News: Dak Prescott may lose a key Cowboys teammate for Week 2 game against the Saints

The news isn’t looking favorable for Dak Prescott as he prepares for the Week 2 matchup against the Saints. One of the players who could have been instrumental in helping him with passing plays may not be available for this game.

Bad news for Dak Prescott ahead of the Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium: he may be without the help of Jake Ferguson. Ferguson has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s home game. It’s worth noting that Ferguson played in the season opener and caught three passes from Prescott.

