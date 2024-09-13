Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott may lose a key Cowboys teammate for Week 2 game against the Saints

The news isn’t looking favorable for Dak Prescott as he prepares for the Week 2 matchup against the Saints. One of the players who could have been instrumental in helping him with passing plays may not be available for this game.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during the first half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
© Getty ImagesDak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during the first half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

By Richard Tovar

Bad news for Dak Prescott ahead of the Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium: he may be without the help of Jake Ferguson. Ferguson has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s home game. It’s worth noting that Ferguson played in the season opener and caught three passes from Prescott.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes a surprising prediction about his future with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes a surprising prediction about his future with Dallas Cowboys

Former NFL QB thinks Tom Brady will sign with the Dolphins soon
NFL

Former NFL QB thinks Tom Brady will sign with the Dolphins soon

NBA News: Mavericks legend delivers strong support message to Luka Doncic after Finals loss
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks legend delivers strong support message to Luka Doncic after Finals loss

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo