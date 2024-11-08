Jerry Jones answered to all those big rumors which mention Micah Parsons as a trade candidate for the Dallas Cowboys next season.

Jerry Jones still believes the Dallas Cowboys can make an improbable Super Bowl run. Although they’ll have to do it without Dak Prescott, the return of Micah Parsons could boost those chances.

During the entire season, the Cowboys have been hit by injuries especially on defense with names like Parsons, DaRon Bland and DeMarcus Lawrence. It’s been an uphill battle.

That’s why, with Dallas close to elimination, many rumors in the NFL point at Micah and a blockbuster trade to collect draft picks for the future. A very surprising situation.

Will the Dallas Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

Jerry Jones was asked during an interview with 105.3 The Fan if he really contemplates a trade for Micah Parsons before next season. Just a few days ago, the linebacker was flattered by the interest of many teams close to the NFL deadline.

“No. Absolutely not. I wouldn’t make it because we want Micah Parsons. He is integral to our future. ‘No’ is the big answer. We haven’t had one conversation ever at the level that counts about not having Micah Parsons on the team.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys give a contract extension to Micah Parsons?

Micah Parsons is under contract with the Dallas Cowboys until the 2025 season. That’s why, in the next months, Jerry Jones has to contemplate making the linebacker the highest paid defensive player in history.

It’s important to remember that Jones already gave big paychecks to names such as Dak Prescott ($60 million per year) and CeeDee Lamb ($34 million per year) as top players in their positions. Parsons won’t accept less than that benchmark.