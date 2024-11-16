Spurs' Victor Wembanyama shares his thoughts on Chris Paul's historic NBA milestone after Lakers' win

San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul reached a major milestone in his NBA career, and Victor Wembanyama didn’t miss the chance to share his thoughts following the Los Angeles Lakers' win.

The San Antonio Spurs suffered a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the night was highlighted by a historic moment for Chris Paul. The veteran point guard reached a new milestone by recording his 12,000th career assist, becoming only the third player in NBA history to achieve this feat. Victor Wembanyama, Paul’s teammate, praised his remarkable achievement.

As the season progresses, Paul has the opportunity to climb even higher on the NBA’s all-time assist leaderboard. His dedication and passion for the game have propelled him to levels of excellence that few players have ever reached.

“Man, it’s crazy,” Paul told reporters at the post-game press conference. “I think more than anything, [I’m] just grateful for the opportunity to play. … I remember the first time I played in Utah, I looked up and saw John Stockton as the all-time assist and steals leader. And I was like, ‘I’m gonna catch that.’”

An impressive achievement for Chris Paul

Paul’s teammates also praised his incredible milestone. Victor Wembanyama , the Spurs’ rising star, highlighted the significance of the accomplishment. “It’s such a big number [that] it’s hard to just imagine,” Wembanyama told reporters. “[Imagining] how much you need to average for how many years, it’s crazy. Every player, we want to see our names up there one day. It’s just incredible.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs is congratulated by Chris Paul #3 during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 7, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Paul’s outstanding skills

Chris Paul continues to showcase his ability to distribute the ball and lead his team. In the game against the Lakers, he recorded another double-double, finishing with 11 points and 11 assists. This marks his fifth double-double of the 2024-25 season.

Despite his veteran status, Paul’s experience and talent still rank him among the best point guards in the NBA. His leadership and playmaking abilities remain key assets for the Spurs.