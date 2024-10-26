The Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers with a long list of injured players.

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-3 record and, after their bye week, face a massive challenge on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a blockbuster matchup with two teams trying to finally prove they’re Super Bowl contenders.

After giving big contract extension to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jones misjudged how important was the supporting cast, especially the defense. That puts America’s Team in a very tough stop toward the playoffs.

Furthermore, head coach Mike McCarthy has to deal with a lot of injuries for one of the most anticipated games of the years in the NFL. A star player won’t be ready for Sunday Night Football.

Who got injured on the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys have officially ruled out Micah Parsons for the game against the San Francisco 49ers. The linebacker suffered an ankle sprain a month ago in a matchup with the Giants.

Although the star player thought his rehabilitation would be faster, he is not ready yet. However, according to many reports, the target for a comeback is Week 9 when the Cowboys face the Atlanta Falcons .

It’s important to remember that the Dallas Cowboys have an important list of players out because of injuries: DaRon Bland, DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks and Parsons.