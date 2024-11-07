The Dallas Cowboys face their last chance to compete for the NFC East when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. After a 3-5 record, this is definitely a must win game.

There are many reasons to explain the slow start for Mike McCarthy and, undoubtedly, injuries have been a key factor. The list of names unavailable is just impressive: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland and Brandin Cooks.

Furthermore, during a loss against the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas also lost Dak Prescott. However, in their road to an improbable Super Bowl run in the NFL, there is a positive update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured on the Dallas Cowboys?

Micah Parsons confirmed that he is ready to come back and play for the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles. The linebacker has been battling an ankle sprain since Week 4.

Advertisement

“I feel great. My chances are high to play, but we are just trying to see how the practice goes and where’s the talent at and what measures we have to take to play this game. I just have to get the feel of the rush. I’m starting all over. My lungs are hurting out there. So, it’s basically like I’m restarting my season all over again.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

Is Dak Prescott out for rest of the season?

Dak Prescott could be out for the Dallas Cowboys at least for a month after a hamstring injury. However, according to a recent report by Jane Slater, due to the magnitude of the problem, the quarterback might not be back in 2024.