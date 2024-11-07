Trending topics:
NFL News: Dallas Cowboys might recover star player for game against Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones finally receive good news after a terrible month with injuries.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys
© Mike Coppola/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys face their last chance to compete for the NFC East when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. After a 3-5 record, this is definitely a must win game.

There are many reasons to explain the slow start for Mike McCarthy and, undoubtedly, injuries have been a key factor. The list of names unavailable is just impressive: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland and Brandin Cooks.

Furthermore, during a loss against the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas also lost Dak Prescott. However, in their road to an improbable Super Bowl run in the NFL, there is a positive update.

Who got injured on the Dallas Cowboys?

Micah Parsons confirmed that he is ready to come back and play for the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles. The linebacker has been battling an ankle sprain since Week 4.

“I feel great. My chances are high to play, but we are just trying to see how the practice goes and where’s the talent at and what measures we have to take to play this game. I just have to get the feel of the rush. I’m starting all over. My lungs are hurting out there. So, it’s basically like I’m restarting my season all over again.”

Is Dak Prescott out for rest of the season?

Dak Prescott could be out for the Dallas Cowboys at least for a month after a hamstring injury. However, according to a recent report by Jane Slater, due to the magnitude of the problem, the quarterback might not be back in 2024.

