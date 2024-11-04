NFL News: Dallas Cowboys receive concerning injury update about Dak Prescott

After leaving the field with an injury in Week 9 of the NFL against the Atlanta Falcons, the Dallas Cowboys provided an update on Dak Prescott's health status.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ performance this NFL season has been far from ideal, not only on the field but also due to a significant number of injuries affecting Mike McCarthy‘s squad. This time, their star QB Dak Prescott was injured in the game against the Atlanta Falcons, and the news is not looking good.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, via his X account (@RapSheet), the hamstring injury that affected the quarterback appears to be more serious than initially expected, potentially sidelining him for several weeks.

Here’s what the journalist stated on his social media: “Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury was worse than initially feared. He is expected to miss multiple weeks, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. In fact, this is not looking like a short-term injury. Cooper Rush is the team’s backup.”

If the severity of the injury is confirmed, Prescott‘s absence from the Cowboys’ starting roster would undoubtedly be a significant blow for a franchise looking to turn around what has been a disappointing season so far.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

What happened to Dak Prescott?

In yet another defeat for the Cowboys, this time against the Atlanta Falcons, the game also brought a negative note for Dallas with the serious injury suffered by star QB Dak Prescott.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the fourth quarter of the game when Prescott threw the ball and, visibly in pain, injured his hamstring. Although the player initially attempted to return to the game, he was later officially ruled out.

At this point in the season, the results for Mike McCarthy‘s squad are not in their favor (holding a negative record of 3-5), and adding the injury of one of their franchise players is undoubtedly a significant setback as they head into the final stretch of the season.

What games will Prescott miss due to his injury?

While there is still no certainty on the timeline for the quarterback’s recovery, here are the upcoming games the Cowboys will face, likely with Cooper Rush as the starter.

