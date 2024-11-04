After a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has addressed the future of Mike McCarthy as the team's head coach.

The Dallas Cowboys are going through one of their toughest moments recently. Following the loss to the Falcons in Week 9, owner Jerry Jones has sent a firm message to the head coach Mike McCarthy about his continuity.

It has been an awful 2024 NFL season for Dallas. Prior to the start of the season, many fans and analysts expected great things from this roster, making their current standing—3rd in the NFC East with a 3-5 record—surprising.

In Week 9, the Lone Star club lost to the Atlanta Falcons. Fans are desperately calling for an immediate change, and, naturally, the first name that comes to mind is Mike McCarthy.

Jerry Jones clarifies the future of Mike McCarthy

Despite half of the regular season remaining, the outlook doesn’t appear promising for the Cowboys. With a 3-5 record, Dallas faces a tough path if they hope to make the playoffs.

On Sunday, the Cowboys desperately needed a win over the Falcons to ease the pressure, but they couldn’t overcome the challenge, adding their fifth loss of the season.

Following this disappointing result, many began speculating on the team’s future. Understandably, Mike McCarthy’s job security is in question , but for Jerry Jones, there is no need for a discussion on this matter.

“I’m good with Mike,” Jones said about the future of the head coach. “I know how hard he works. I like his football mind. I know how good he works. He’s got, in my mind, an outstanding coaching record.

“He’s really good with the players. They think highly of him. He’s got a lot of fire in his belly. So, I’m just giving you this, I like the positives I see. And by the way, frankly, some of the best coaches I’ve been around, I got to see them when times were bad.”

Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones is known for keeping continuity at the head coach position. Nevertheless, the pressure from the fans may be too much this year and McCarthy could now be on the hot seat.

Can the Cowboys still make the playoffs this year?

The 2024 NFL season isn’t over for the Dallas Cowboys yet. Despite their disappointing 3-5 record, the team still has a chance to make the playoffs, although it’s a slim one.

Currently, their best opportunity is likely through a Wild Card spot. However, they would need to win nearly every remaining game to avoid relying on other teams.

