Aaron Rodgers has recently made big headlines for his comments on the Packers' young receivers. Though he wasn't responding to what the veteran QB said, Davante Adams may have undermined his excuse to miss OTAs.

Aaron Rodgers didn't seem to be that concerned about the departure of Davante Adams until last week. With the 2022 NFL season opener against the Vikings looming around, the veteran quarterback called out the Packers' young wideouts.

Things were later clarified in a team meeting, and Rodgers also admitted he should have 'realistic' expectations on this WR group but not without holding them to certain standards.

Rodgers, however, doesn't believe that his absence from the organized team activities have affected the connection between the signal-caller and wide receivers. Though he wasn't responding to Rodgers' comments, Davante Adams suggested that the Packers QB's presence in OTAs does have an impact in the rest of the team.

Davante Adams says OTAs aren't the same with Aaron Rodgers there

“You would always notice in OTAs . . . there would be times he wasn’t practicing, and you would just notice people start to like, not fall off [by] not practicing hard, but it wasn’t the same as when Aaron is out there,” Adams said in an interview with The Pivot podcast, via ProFootballTalk.

“Like you don’t even think about it, you know what I’m saying? It’s like somebody doing something versus like with nobody watching-type thing. You’re obviously gonna run a little harder [if] your coach is watching you. So it was kind of that type of effect, and he made me a better player out of that, because the consistency came from that.”

What Adams says makes perfect sense. As one of the all-time greats, Rodgers' presence will always have an impact in the rest of his teammates. However, he has all the right to decide what's best for him, even if that means missing the offseason workouts.