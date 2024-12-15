One of the standout players in this year’s NFL regular season has been CJ Stroud. The Houston Texans quarterback has delivered remarkable performances in recent weeks, propelling his team closer to a potential playoff berth in their quest for the 2025 title. As anticipation builds for Week 15, Stroud’s father, Coleridge Stroud III, shared insights into CJ’s early years in sports and his journey to football stardom.

Coleridge Stroud III reflected on his son’s athletic versatility, revealing that CJ excelled in multiple sports during his youth. “I coached him in baseball, basketball, and football—he played all three,” Stroud said. “Wow, City League, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. My oldest son, Isaiah, even led the Baseline League in scoring one year.”

While Texans‘ star ultimately found his calling in football, his father shared a surprising anecdote about his early prowess in baseball. “At 12 years old, CJ hit a baseball about 10 feet short of Yankee Stadium—over the fence—and he wasn’t even playing baseball,” Stroud III recounted. “That’s when I knew he was a special athlete.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to his father, Stroud’s transition to baseball came after years of dedicating himself to basketball and football. “He was just tired of basketball and football because he’d been playing since he was a baby,” Stroud explained. “One day, he said, ‘I just want to play baseball with my friends.’ So, we went to the major league field. He was taller than most kids at 11 years old, and he smashed the ball over the fence. It was like 10 yards farther than anyone else—it was amazing. You can’t make this up.”

Advertisement

CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans.

Advertisement

Stroud’s early aspirations: Playing in the Snoop Dogg League

For CJ Stroud, the dream of competing in the Snoop Dogg Youth Football League wasn’t just a fleeting interest—it was a passion he actively pursued. Stroud III, CJ’s father, recently shared the backstory of his son’s desire to play in the league, revealing how the opportunity shaped CJ’s journey.

Advertisement

see also DeMeco Ryans' Texans hit hard by NFL as three of CJ Stroud's teammates receive significant fines

“I introduced him to the Snoop League,” Stroud III explained. “He played in that league, but before he even stepped on the field, there was a moment that stood out. One day, he came home and said, ‘Dad, I want to play in the Snoop League.’ I told him, ‘Son, you know we don’t do Daddy ball here.’”

Stroud III went on to clarify the meaning of “Daddy ball,” saying, “Just because I’m your father doesn’t mean I can get you on the team. Your work is what will earn you a spot.” This philosophy became a defining principle for CJ, who embraced the challenge with determination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first step towards the NFL: CJ Stroud’s highlight reel

CJ Stroud’s journey to the NFL began long before he donned the No. 7 jersey, a number inspired by his childhood hero, Michael Vick. His father, a key influence in his career, shared how they documented his early talents in football.

“At the time, we didn’t have social media like we do now, so I said, ‘Your work is what’s going to get you on the team,’” Stroud III recalled. “We put together a DVD—back then, it was CJ Stroud: The Next Michael Vick. Michael Vick was huge during those years, and that’s why CJ wears No. 7 to this day.”

Advertisement

With natural talent and a dedication to excellence, CJ’s journey is a testament to making the most of every opportunity, not just in football but in other sports as well. His success underscores the importance of hard work and the lessons learned from his early days in leagues like Snoop Dogg’s.