Even though the Tennessee Titans gave everything to Derrick Henry, it seems like the running back was not entirely happy at the AFC South club.

Derrick Henry has undoubtedly been the best player on the Tennessee Titans roster in recent years. However, it appears the running back was not entirely comfortable with the AFC South club, as he has recently confessed.

During the 2016 NFL Draft, the Titans sought a running back to bolster their offense. In the second round, they chose Derrick Henry, who promptly transformed the team.

Over eight seasons with Tennessee, Henry amassed 9,502 rushing yards, 1,458 receiving yards, and 93 combined touchdowns. He earned four Pro Bowl selections and was widely recognized as the team’s main star, a role he didn’t fully embrace.

Derrick Henry is relieved to no longer be the center of attention

This offseason, the Tennessee Titans decided to part ways with Derrick Henry. While the team reportedly considered extending his contract, the front office opted to release him instead.

Several clubs showed interest in the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year. Ultimately, the Baltimore Ravens offered him the best deal, bringing him to the AFC North for the 2024 NFL season.

Henry signed a 2-year, $16 million contract with Baltimore and is expected to start at running back. However, he won’t be alone in the backfield; the Ravens also have another ground threat in Lamar Jackson.

The elite quarterback has not only improved his passing skills but also his rushing abilities. Henry understands that he won’t be the primary star of the team as he was with the Titans, a situation he seems to like very much.

Derrick Henry, former running back of the Tennessee Titans

“It definitely brings a different aspect, because he [Jackson] is a dual-threat quarterback, and he’s dangerous with his legs just as he is with his arm,” Henry said, via The Athletic. “It’s going to be fun and a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention, knowing that eyes are going to be on him, as well. But I’m just excited to get to work and put the work in out here and let it all come together.”

Why did the Baltimore Ravens hired Derrick Henry?

The arrival of Derrick Henry to the Baltimore Ravens was eagerly awaited. The AFC North club sought a top-tier running back, and after his release from the Titans, he became their prime choice.

With Lamar Jackson rushing for 821 yards last year, the Ravens intend for Derrick Henry to spearhead their ground attack. Behind him is Justice Hill, a dependable backup for Baltimore.