Derrick Henry signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens and that makes them favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. It’s not going to be an easy task considering Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the defending champions.

However, Henry’s arrival puts this offense in another level. Just imagine the explosiveness that might be achieved alongside names like Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr and Zay Flowers.

That’s why, in his first press conference as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry had a huge warning for the NFL and the critics that believe he is too old.

“Tell them to keep watching. People always going to have something to say, always going to have opinions. I’m just ready to work. I’m ready to get things started and do my best to help this organization.”

How much money will Derrick Henry get with Baltimore Ravens?

Derrick Henry will sign a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. It’s important to mention that $9 million are guaranteed in the first season of the deal and, considering incentives, the final amount could go all the way up to $20 million for the star running back.

“It really was a no-brainer for me. This is where I knew I wanted to be. I love the style, the physicality that they play with on all three phases. I feel like it fits my style of play as well.”

Who is the favorite team to win next Super Bowl?

The San Francisco 49ers are still the favorite to win the Super Bowl (+550) followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (+600). The Baltimore Ravens are in third place (+900).

Last season, the Ravens were the No.1 seed in the AFC and seemed to have a clear path to claim the AFC. However, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stopped them with a crushing 17-10 loss.