With the lack of players available on the free agency market, the Baltimore Ravens have decided to turn one of their quarterbacks into a wide receiver for Lamar Jackson's offense.

The Baltimore Ravens have bolstered Lamar Jackson's offense in a very bizarre way. The AFC North team has decided to turn one of its quarterbacks into a wide receiver for Jackson to have more options available on the field.

The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner. All 32 teams are making several changes to their rosters to elevate their level and compete for the championship, with the Ravens still regarded as top contenders for the title.

Lamar Jackson has really improved in recent years. The team has worked hard to surround him with the best players possible, and now they have discovered that one of their quarterbacks could perform better in another position.

Last year, the Ravens signed numerous wide receivers to help Lamar Jackson in his quest to success. Unfortunately, he was unable to guide Baltimore to the Super Bowl, losing in the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs.

During this offseason, the Ravens parted ways with Odell Beckham Jr., losing a key piece of Jackson’s offense. They have not added a wide receiver in the free agency market, but one has emerged from within their own roster.

The Baltimore Ravens informed Malik Cunningham that he will be playing as a wide receiver next season. Although listed as QB4 in the team’s depth chart, it appears that his talents may be better utilized as a wideout.

Cunningham entered the league last year to play for the New England Patriots as quarterback. However, the AFC East team gave him some practice reps as wide receiver, and in the preseason he even ran for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Last year, the Ravens claimed Cunningham off the Patriots’ practice squad. Despite his desire to continue playing as a quarterback, Baltimore has now officially listed him as a wide receiver. It appears that he will compete for a reserve spot behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor.

Are the Ravens still considered contenders to win the next Super Bowl?

Last year, the Ravens were the best team in the entire NFL. Baltimore won 13 games and lost only four during the regular season. However, the AFC North club fell short in the playoffs, being just one game away from reaching the Super Bowl.

For the 2024 NFL season, the Ravens are still considered contenders. According to oddsmakers, Baltimore is regarded as one of the top three teams to win the upcoming Super Bowl, just behind the 49ers and the Chiefs.