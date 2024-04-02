Derrick Henry’s recent signing with the Baltimore Ravens aims to bolster their ground attack. Yet, fans are curious about how their offense will mesh with Lamar Jackson, a quarterback known for his rushing abilities.

Last year, the Ravens granted Lamar Jackson the contract extension he sought, securing the quarterback in Baltimore for at least five more years. With this commitment, Jackson aims to pursue success with the AFC North squad in the near future.

However, the team’s front office acknowledges that Jackson can’t carry the load alone. This offseason, they acquired Derrick Henry, one of the most dominant running backs in recent years, to provide support for the quarterback in the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

John Harbaugh gets real on how he’ll use Derrick Henry alongside Lamar Jackson

The Derrick Henry-Lamar Jackson partnership promises to be remarkable. Jackson has demonstrated his exceptional running skills throughout his career, making him a dual threat both through the air and on the ground.

With Derrick Henry’s arrival, fans are curious about how the team’s offense will operate. Given Lamar Jackson’s dual role as a runner, some speculate that they may not fully utilize Henry’s skills to their potential.

Nevertheless, John Harbaugh holds a different perspective. The head coach is enthusiastic about the prospect of Henry and Jackson sharing the field, believing they will create greater confusion for their rivals, who will be left guessing as to who will carry the ball each time.

“Lamar is going to play the way Lamar plays, and that’s what I’m for,” Harbaugh said. “I love the way he plays the game. I think he’s intuitive and intelligent, just a phenomenal football player. He sees the game in very unique ways and very smart ways, so I’m for him playing the way he plays. I think that Derrick Henry being there, plus Lamar, plus the other guys, it’s a good formula.”

How much money are the Ravens paying Derrick Henry?

During this free agency, the Tennessee Titans decided not to continue with Derrick Henry. The talented running back was able to select his next team, and the proposal made by the Ravens was very attractive for him to join their cause.

Last year, the Ravens tried to trade for Henry, but failed in their attempt. Now as a free agent, the running back signed a two-year, $16 million deal with Baltimore, bolstering their offense to fight for the 2025 Super Bowl.