Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Deshaun Watson recovers key weapon on the Cleveland Browns

Heading into Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is set to regain a key piece as they look ahead.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Ian Maule/Getty ImagesDeshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Matías Persuh

The Cleveland Browns, led by Deshaun Watson, continue their journey in the NFL with the primary goal of turning things around and improving their negative record of 1-3. Fortunately for him and his coach, they have recovered a key weapon this week as they look ahead.

The player in question is none other than star RB Nick Chubb, who has been designated to return to practice with the Browns this week. One of the key players in Kevin Stefanski’s lineup was placed on injured reserve at the end of August due to a serious knee injury.

In this way, the team led by Deshaun Watson is regaining a strong player for their offense ahead of the upcoming Week 5 NFL matchup. On Sunday, the Washington Commanders will be the opponents for Cleveland, who will be looking to secure their second win of the season.

Advertisement

The Browns started this season with the primary goal of improving on their performance from last year. In their debut, they suffered a decisive loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Week 2 marked their first and only victory so far in the competition against the Jaguars, but in the following two weeks, they fell to both the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

Browns facing a challenging season

The Cleveland Browns are that franchise that year after year is in the process of trying to make a breakthrough; however, for various reasons, every attempt seems to end in vain.

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Rashee Rice\&#039;s injury

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Rashee Rice"s injury

This season once again starts off irregularly, with a current negative record of 1-3 and a tough schedule ahead. Recovering key players is essential for a team with playoff aspirations, and all their fans are hoping to go as far as possible.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Cleveland Browns?

  • vs Washington Commanders, Week 5
  • vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 6
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 7
  • vs Baltimore Ravens, Week 8
  • vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 9
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Patrick Mahomes has a clear message for Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy after Rashee Rice's injury
NFL

Patrick Mahomes has a clear message for Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy after Rashee Rice's injury

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders warns Colorado has already found Travis Hunter's heir
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders warns Colorado has already found Travis Hunter's heir

NFL News: Davante Adams sends clear message to Las Vegas Raiders about his favorite team for big trade
NFL

NFL News: Davante Adams sends clear message to Las Vegas Raiders about his favorite team for big trade

Without a key teammate, Lionel Messi headlines Argentina's squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Without a key teammate, Lionel Messi headlines Argentina's squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo