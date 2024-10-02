NFL News: Deshaun Watson recovers key weapon on the Cleveland Browns

Heading into Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is set to regain a key piece as they look ahead.

The Cleveland Browns, led by Deshaun Watson, continue their journey in the NFL with the primary goal of turning things around and improving their negative record of 1-3. Fortunately for him and his coach, they have recovered a key weapon this week as they look ahead.

The player in question is none other than star RB Nick Chubb, who has been designated to return to practice with the Browns this week. One of the key players in Kevin Stefanski’s lineup was placed on injured reserve at the end of August due to a serious knee injury.

In this way, the team led by Deshaun Watson is regaining a strong player for their offense ahead of the upcoming Week 5 NFL matchup. On Sunday, the Washington Commanders will be the opponents for Cleveland, who will be looking to secure their second win of the season.

The Browns started this season with the primary goal of improving on their performance from last year. In their debut, they suffered a decisive loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Week 2 marked their first and only victory so far in the competition against the Jaguars, but in the following two weeks, they fell to both the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns facing a challenging season

The Cleveland Browns are that franchise that year after year is in the process of trying to make a breakthrough; however, for various reasons, every attempt seems to end in vain.

This season once again starts off irregularly, with a current negative record of 1-3 and a tough schedule ahead. Recovering key players is essential for a team with playoff aspirations, and all their fans are hoping to go as far as possible.

What’s next for the Cleveland Browns?