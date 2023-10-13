The San Francisco 49ers unearthed a hidden gem in the 2022 NFL Draft with Brock Purdy. However, despite his recent success, the quarterback now faces harsh criticism from Shannon Sharpe, a three-time Super Bowl champion.

It is a tradition in each NFL Draft to bestow the title of ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ on the last pick, as this player is typically lesser-known but has still achieved the remarkable feat of making it to the NFL, even as the final selection.

Last year, Brock Purdy earned that nickname in the 2022 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, he has since demonstrated his potential as a starting quarterback, with recent successes in regular-season games serving as evidence.

Shannon Sharpe destroys Brock Purdy despite the QB’s success

At the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers made a strategic move to bolster their quarterbacks’ room by selecting Brock Purdy. Little did they know that this decision would prove vital, as they soon found themselves needing to utilize him in their lineup.

Despite having Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo on their roster, the 49ers faced injuries to both quarterbacks during the regular season. As a result, they turned to the 2022 ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ Brock Purdy and this decision ultimately paid off.

After 10 regular season games, Brock Purdy remains undefeated as the starting quarterback for the 49ers. While he has displayed a high level of performance, there are still football analysts who question whether he has what it takes to lead the team.

Shannon Sharpe, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is among Brock Purdy’s doubters. “He’s not an elite quarterback,” the former tight end said. “He’s a product of the system.”

Sharpe stated that Purdy’s performances have been bolstered by Kyle Shanahan’s gameplay. However, the former Broncos player believes that Purdy may not achieve the same level of success without a strong supporting team.

Last year, Purdy threw just four interceptions in the regular season. With five starts this year, the former Iowa State player has yet to throw a single turnover. However, this impressive performance isn’t sufficient for Sharpe to recognize his potential as a future great quarterback.

Is Brock Purdy a top-10 quarterback in the NFL today?

Brock Purdy’s talent is undeniable. Succeeding in the NFL after being selected in the late rounds, especially as the last pick, is a significant challenge, but he managed to achieve it.

However, there’s something special about Brock Purdy, and Kyle Shanahan recognizes it. Despite having a healthy Trey Lance this year, the 49ers made the decision to trade him to the Dallas Cowboys and commit to Purdy as their QB1.

In the league, there are numerous elite quarterbacks, and it might be premature to place Purdy in the top 10 list. Nevertheless, some fans and analysts believe he deserves a spot among the elite, and a successful season with the 49ers this year could put an end to that debate once and for all.