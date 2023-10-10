Following their Week 5 matchup, the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers continued their longtime beef. Micah Parsons, star linebacker of the Lone Star, sent a huge threat to the NFC West team, and now Deebo Samuel gave a bold answer to his words.

The 49ers-Cowboys rivalry is among the strongest in the NFL. Both teams have strived to outdo each other in titles, fandom, elite players, and more, looking forward to become the most loved team across America.

Their beef briefly paused due to both clubs’ struggles, but this year, they’re considered genuine Super Bowl contenders, rekindling the rivalry thanks to the outcomes of their recent matchups.

Deebo Samuel sends strong warning to Micah Parsons following his threat

After five games of the 2023 NFL season, it is clear that the 49ers are one of the best teams in the entire league. In Week 5 they faced the Cowboys, another contender this year, but had no mercy with Dallas and defeated them with a final 42-10 score.

During the game, George Kittle, tight end of the Niners, pulled up his jersey to show a shirt that said ‘F**ck Dallas’, which of course was not very well taken by the players of the Lone Star.

In his own podcast, Micah Parsons sent a huge threat to the 49ers by telling them that things will be different the next time they meet. “I just feel like he’s making it more–way more–personal than it had to be,” the linebacker said about the tight end’s shirt. “Kittle’s my guy, but Imma say this. Laugh now, cry later.”

These words arrived to the facilities of the 49ers. Deebo Samuel, star wide receiver of San Francisco responded to Micah Parsons’ threat immediately with a bold statement. “It was already personal,” the wideout said in the Up and Adams Show. “42 to 10, I don’t think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse.”

The 49ers secured a decisive victory with outstanding performances from both their offense and defense. San Francisco managed to intercept three passes from Dak Prescott, which may give the quarterback nightmares about facing the NFC West team in the future.

How many games has Micah Parsons lost to the San Francisco 49ers?

Micah Parsons entered the league in 2021 as the 12th overall pick. Since then, the star linebacker has played three games against the San Francisco 49ers, with the worst possible outcome in each one of them.

The Cowboys have faced the 49ers three times since Micah Parsons’ arrival; two in playoffs and this last one in regular season. Dallas has lost all of those matchups, which has obviously increased their rivalry even more recently.

Is Deebo Samuel still the WR1 of the San Francisco 49ers?

In the depth chart of the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel is still listed as the WR1 of the team. He’s definitely an elite wideout, but he has seen his participation reduced thanks to Brandon Aiyuk’s improvement.

Aiyuk entered the league in 2020 as the 25th overall pick. It is clear that Samuel is still the best partner on the field for Brock Purdy, but Brandon has definitely made a statement to become the WR1 in a near future.