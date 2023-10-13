The passing game has become the most frequently utilized method for gaining yards due to rule changes that favor offenses, which is a significant shift from the past. Having quarterbacks who can effectively move the chains through the air is now the most valuable asset a championship team because it could also help in exploiting the talent of great wide receivers.

However, the running attack remains a meaningful aspect of the game, particularly for teams that employ it strategically rather than relying solely on it. Despite running backs receiving contracts in the offseason that might not reflect their importance to offenses, they continue to play a significant role in the game.

Notably, it’s becoming less common to have a bell cow back who carries the ball over 20 times per game. Therefore it has been the current approach to have a running attack by committee. This trend has resulted in only three players averaging over 100 rushing yards per matchup: De’Von Achane, Zack Moss, and Christian McCaffrey.

Leaders in Rushing Yards per Game

Among these three players, one name stands out, and it’s easy to guess. McCaffrey has been nothing short of exceptional since his trade to the San Francisco 49ers last season. His performance has elevated a very good offense into an unstoppable one. Breaking Jerry Rice’s record for the most consecutive games scoring at least one touchdown demonstrates his talent.

What sets him apart from the other two is that he’s the only player with five games played this season. McCaffrey leads the league in total rushing yards with 510 but ranks third in yards per game with 102. Leading this statistic is the marvelous rookie Achane, who has surprised every defense with his incredible speed, enabling him to make big plays.

The Dolphins have benefited from an explosive running game thanks to him, with an average of 115 yards per game. In the remaining place for this category is another unexpected player such as Moss. The running back for the Colts has made good use of Jonathan Taylor‘s injury to average 111.3 yards per game.

SURVEY Is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey running for 2,000 yards? Is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey running for 2,000 yards? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

When Was De’Von Achane Drafted?

De’Von Achane was drafted by the Dolphins with the 84th selection.